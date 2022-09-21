Aurora Cannabis : Annual Report for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 40-F)





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 40-F

¨ REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 x ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13(a) OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934





For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 Commission File Number: 001-38691

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

British Columbia, Canada 2833 N/A (Province or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization) (Primary Standard Industrial Classification Code) (I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)





500-10355 Jasper Avenue,

Edmonton, Alberta, T5J 1Y6

Tel: 1-844-928-7672

(Address and telephone number of Registrant's principal executive offices)





CORPORATION SERVICE COMPANY

251 Little Falls Drive

County of New Castle

Wilmington, Delaware19808

Tel: 1-800-927-9800

(Name, address (including zip code) and telephone number (including

area code) of agent for service in the United States)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered Common Shares, no par value

ACB The Nasdaq Global Select Market Rights to purchase Common Shares, without par value

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act: None

For annual reports, indicate by check mark the information filed with this Form:

x Annual Information Form x Audited Annual Financial Statements

Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the Registrant's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report: 297,772,238

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes x No ¨









Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to submit and post such files).

Yes x No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

† The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report.

















INTRODUCTORY INFORMATION

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the " Company " or " Aurora ") is a "foreign private issuer" as defined in Rule 3b-4 under Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the " Exchange Act "), and is a Canadian issuer eligible to file its annual report pursuant to Section 13 of the Exchange Act on Form 40-F pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system (the " MJDS ") adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "). The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (" Nasdaq ") under the trading symbol "ACB".

In this annual report, references to "we", "our", "us", the "Company" or "Aurora", mean Aurora Cannabis Inc. and our wholly owned subsidiaries, unless the context suggests otherwise.

Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts in this annual report are in Canadian dollars and all references to "$" mean Canadian dollar and references to "U.S. dollars" or "US$" are to United States dollars.

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

AND ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

The following principal documents are filed as exhibits to, and incorporated by reference into, this Annual Report:

Document Exhibit No. Audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and notes thereto as at and for the year ended June 30, 2022, together with the report thereon of the independent registered public accounting firm 99.5 Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 (the " MD&A ") 99.6 Annual Information Form of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 (the " AIF ") 99.7





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





This Annual Report includes or incorporates by reference certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, " forward-looking statements " or " FLS "). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Annual Report and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these FLS, except as required under applicable securities legislation. FLS relate to future events or future performance and reflect Company management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. In certain cases, FLS can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature FLS involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the FLS. The Company provides no assurance that FLS will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on FLS. Certain FLS in this Annual Report and the documents incorporated by reference include, but are not limited to the following:





• pro forma measures including revenue, cash flow, adjusted gross margin before fair value adjustments, expected selling, general and administrative (" SG&A") run-rates, and grams produced;

• the strategy of the Company and other matters discussed under the heading "Our Strategy";

• the anticipated disposition of legal claims disclosed under the heading "Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions";

• the Company's ability to execute on its business transformation plan and path to Adjusted EBITDA profitability;

• planned cost efficiencies, including the execution of the Company's costs savings plan, including, but not limited to, asset consolidation, supply chain efficiency and other reductions in SG&A expenses;

• expectations related to the development and legalization of adult recreational markets;

• growth opportunities, including the expansion into additional international adult recreational markets;

• product portfolio and innovation, and associated revenue growth;

• future strategic plans;

• competitive advantages and strengths of medical and regulatory expertise;

• licensing of genetic innovations to other LPs and associated revenue growth;

• expectations regarding biosynthetic production and associated intellectual property;

• the acquisition of Thrive and associated benefits including, but not limited to, the acceleration of the repositioning of the Company's consumer business;

• the majority investment in Bevo Farms and associated benefits, including repurposing of the Aurora Sky facility; and

• the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, operations, capital resources and/or financial results.





Forward looking information or statements contained in this document have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable.





Such forward looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete construction projects and facilities improvements, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, as well as updates provided herein. See also "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in the AIF. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.





Although the Company believes that the expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available to the Company on the date hereof, no assurance can be given as to future results, approvals or achievements. Forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report and in the documents incorporated by reference herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.





This discussion, and the discussion of risk factors contained in the AIF and MD&A incorporated by reference herein, are not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements or information concerning the Company.

NOTE TO UNITED STATES READERS:

DIFFERENCES IN UNITED STATES AND CANADIAN REPORTING PRACTICES

The Company is permitted to prepare this Annual Report in accordance with Canadian disclosure requirements, which are different from those of the United States. The Company has historically prepared its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, which differ in certain respects from United States generally accepted accounting principles (" US GAAP ") and from practices prescribed by the SEC. Therefore, the Company's financial statements incorporated by reference in this Annual Report may not be comparable to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

CURRENCY

Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this Annual Report are in Canadian dollars. The exchange rate of Canadian dollars into United States dollars, on June 30, 2022 based upon the daily exchange rate as quoted by the Bank of Canada was U.S.$1.00 = $1.2886.

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

Disclosure Controls and Procedures

The information provided in the section entitled "Internal Controls over Financial Reporting" under the sub-heading "Disclosure Controls and Procedures" contained in the MD&A filed as Exhibit 99.6 to this Annual Report on Form 40-F is incorporated by reference herein.





Management's Annual Report on Internal Controls over Financial Reporting

The information provided in the section entitled "Internal Controls over Financial Reporting" under the sub-heading "Management's Assessment on Internal Control over Financial Reporting" contained in the MD&A filed as Exhibit 99.6 to this Annual Report on Form 40-F is incorporated by reference herein.





Attestation Report of the Registered Public Accounting Firm

The disclosure provided under the heading "Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm" contained in the Company's audited annual financial statements filed as Exhibit 99.5 to this Annual Report on Form 40-F is incorporated by reference herein.

Changes in Internal Controls over Financial Reporting

The information provided in the section entitled "Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting" under the sub-heading "Changes in Internal Controls over Financial Reporting" contained in the MD&A filed as Exhibit 99.6 to this Annual Report on Form 40-F is incorporated by reference herein.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE





The Company's Board of Directors (the " Board ") is responsible for the Company's corporate governance and has the following independent designated standing committees: the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, the Audit Committee and the Science and Innovation Committee. The charters of each committee can be viewed on the Company's corporate website at https://investor.auroramj.com/about-aurora/corporate-governance/ . In addition, the Company's Audit Committee Charter is attached as Schedule "A" to the AIF, which is filed as Exhibit 99.7 to this Annual Report.

Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee





The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee (the " N&CGC ") is responsible for screening nominees to the Board. The N&CGC annually assesses the skills and qualifications of directors and nominees to ensure the members of the board of directors have the requisite skills and qualifications to meet the current needs of the Company. The N&CGC is comprised of Norma Beauchamp (Chair), Ron Funk, Adam Szweras and Chitwant Kohli. The Board has determined that all of the members of the N&CGC are independent, based on the criteria for independence prescribed by Nasdaq's director independence standards at Rule 5605(a)(2).

Human Resources and Compensation Committee





The Human Resources and Compensation Committee (the " HRCC ") is responsible for (a) reviewing and approving directors' and executive compensation based on the Company's goals and objectives, (b) reviewing and approving the Company's incentive compensation and equity-based plans and arrangements, and (c) reporting regularly to the Board on the activities of the HRCC. To make its recommendation on directors' and executive officer compensation, the HRCC takes into account the types of compensation and the amounts paid to directors and executive officers of

comparable publicly traded Canadian companies. The HRCC is comprised of Theresa Firestone (Chair), Norma Beauchamp, Adam Szweras and Shan Atkins. The Board has determined that all of the members of the HRCC are independent, based on the criteria for independence prescribed by Nasdaq's director independence standards at Rule 5605(a)(2).





Science and Innovation Committee

The Science and Innovation Committee (" S&I Committee ") reviews and discusses with management the Company's science and innovation strategies, including the full portfolio of initiatives and investments in plant science, human science, analytical science, and product design & formulation and, when appropriate, makes recommendations to the Board. The S&I Committee is comprised of Lance Friedmann (Chair), Theresa Firestone and Michael Singer. The Board has determined that a majority of the members of the S&I Committee are independent, based on the criteria for independence prescribed by Nasdaq's director independence standards at Rule 5605(a)(2). Mr. Singer is not considered independent as a result of his former roles as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Our Board has established an independent Audit Committee for the purpose of overseeing our accounting and financial reporting processes and the audit of our annual financial statements.

The Audit Committee is comprised of Shan Atkins (Chair), Ron Funk, Lance Friedmann and Chitwant Kohli. The Board has determined that the Audit Committee meets the composition requirements set forth in Nasdaq Rule 5605(c)(2)(A), and that each of the members of the Audit Committee is independent as determined under Rule 10A-3 of the Exchange Act and Nasdaq's director independence standards at Rule 5605(a)(2). All four members of the Audit Committee are financially literate, meaning they are able to read and understand the Company's financial statements and to understand the breadth and level of complexity of the issues that can reasonably be expected to be raised in the Company's financial statements.

Audit Committee Financial Experts

The Board has determined that Shan Atkins and Chitwant Kohli each qualify as an "audit committee financial expert" (as defined in paragraph (8)(b) of General Instruction B to Form 40-F) and a "financially sophisticated audit committee member" under Nasdaq Rule 5605(c)(2)(A).

PRE-APPROVAL OF AUDIT AND NON-AUDIT SERVICES PROVIDED BY

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

The Audit Committee Charter sets out responsibilities regarding the provision of non-audit services by the Company's external auditors and requires the Audit Committee to pre-approve all permitted non-audit services to be provided by the Company's external auditors, in accordance with applicable law.

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING FEES AND SERVICES - INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

KPMG LLP, of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Audit Firm I.D.:85, (" KPMG ") acted as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

The following table sets forth information regarding amounts billed to us by KPMG for each of our last two fiscal years ended June 30 in Canadian dollars:

Financial Period Ending Audit Fees ($) (1) Audit Related Fees ($) (2) Tax Fees ($) (3) All Other Fees ($) (4) 2022 4,378,890 - 255,944 32,800 2021 3,042,764 - 357,032 -

Notes

(1) "Audit Fees" includes fees for the performance of the annual audit and quarterly reviews of the financial statements, which includes the audit of significant transactions and matters, and reviews of prospectus and financing documents including related assistance to underwriters.

(2) "Audit-Related Fees" includes fees for assurance or accounting related services that have not been reflected under (1).

(3) "Tax Fees" includes fees for tax compliance, and tax advice.

(4) "All Other Fees" refers to fees for ad hoc projects, which include reviews of prospectus and financing documents..

Audit Committee Pre-Approval Policies

From time to time, management of the Company recommends to, and requests approval from, the audit committee for audit and non-audit services to be provided by the Company's auditor.





The Audit Committee may delegate to one or more of its members the authority to pre-approve non-audit services to be provided to the Company or its subsidiaries by the Company's external auditor. The pre-approval of non-audit services must be presented to the Audit Committee at its first scheduled meeting following such pre-approval.





The Audit Committee may satisfy its duty to pre-approve non-audit services by adopting specific policies and procedures for the engagement of the non-audit services, provided the policies and procedures are detailed as to the particular service, the Audit Committee is informed of each non-audit service and the procedures do not include delegation of the Audit Committee's responsibilities to management.

OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS

The information provided in the section entitled "Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting" under the sub-heading "Changes in Internal Controls over Financial Reporting" contained in the MD&A filed as Exhibit 99.6 to this Annual Report on Form 40-F is incorporated by reference herein.

CODE OF ETHICS

We have adopted a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the " Code ") that applies to our officers (including without limitation, the CEO, CFO and other high-ranking executive officers), employees and directors of the Company and its subsidiaries and promotes, among other things, honest and ethical conduct. The Code meets the requirements for a "code of ethics" within the meaning of that term under Form 40-F. The Code was last reviewed and approved by the Company's Board of Directors on June 29, 2022. The Code is available under the Company's profile on www.SEDAR.com and on the Company's website at https://investor.auroramj.com/about-aurora/corporate-governance/.





During the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, no material amendment was made to the Code which would be required to be disclosed pursuant to Paragraph 9 of General Instruction B, and no waivers of the Code were granted to any principal officer of the Company or any person performing similar functions.

NOTICES PURSUANT TO REGULATION BTR

There were no notices required by Rule 104 of Regulation BTR that the Company sent during the year ended June 30, 2022 concerning any equity security subject to a blackout period under Rule 101 of Regulation BTR.

NASDAQ CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Our common shares are quoted for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "ACB". Nasdaq Rule 5615(a)(3) permits a foreign private issuer to follow its home country practice in lieu of the Nasdaq corporate governance requirements if such issuer, amongst other requirements, makes appropriate disclosure in its annual report filed with the SEC relating to each requirement of Rule 5600 that it does not follow including a brief statement of the home country practice it follows in lieu of such Nasdaq corporate governance requirements.

Our governance practices differ from those followed by domestic companies pursuant to Rule 5600 of the Nasdaq Rules in the following way:

Shareholder Meeting Quorum Requirement : Rule 5620(c) requires that each listed company provide for a quorum for any meeting of the holders of the listed company's common stock that is not less than 33 1/3% of the listed company's outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote. The Company's quorum requirement is set forth in its Articles, which states that a quorum for a meeting of shareholders of the Company is present if there are two persons who are, or who represent by proxy, one or more shareholders who, in the aggregate, hold at least five percent of the issued common shares.





Shareholder Approval Requirements: In certain instances, Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635 requires each issuer to obtain shareholder approval prior to an issuance of securities in connection with: (i) the acquisition of the stock or assets of another company; (ii) equity-based compensation of officers, directors, employees or consultants; (iii) a change of control; and (iv) transactions other than public offerings. The Company does not follow this Nasdaq Listing Rule. Instead, the Company complies with home country practice, which has different requirements for shareholder approval (including, in certain instances, not requiring any shareholder approval) in connection with issuances of securities in the circumstances listed above.





The foregoing is consistent with the laws, customs, and practices in Canada.

MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE

Not applicable.

UNDERTAKING

The Company undertakes to make available, in person or by telephone, representatives to respond to inquiries made by the Commission staff, and to furnish promptly, when requested to do so by the Commission staff, information relating to: the securities registered pursuant to Form 40-F; the securities in relation to which the obligation to file an annual report on Form 40-F arises; or transactions in said securities.

CONSENT TO SERVICE OF PROCESS





The Company has previously filed with the SEC a written consent to service of process on Form F-X. Any change to the name or address of the Company's agent for service shall be communicated promptly to the SEC by amendment to the Form F-X referencing the file number of the Company.





SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Exchange Act, the Company certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form 40-F and has duly caused this annual report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: September 20, 2022 AURORA CANNABIS INC. By (signed) "Glen Ibbott" Glen Ibbott

Chief Financial Officer





acb-20220630