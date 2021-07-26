Log in
    ACB   CA05156X8843

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
Aurora Cannabis : Download Investor Relations Presentation PDF (2.38MB)

07/26/2021 | 10:18am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

July 2021

Disclaimer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward- looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's strategy for creating long term value for shareholders, it's anticipated cost discipline and back to CPG regulated industry basics, the anticipated size and or revenue associated with the adult consumer market in Canada and the global market for medical cannabis and CBD. Forward-looking statements are based on certain opinions, estimates and assumptions of Aurora's management in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected developments at the time the statements are made, including expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and conditions, the current and future regulatory environment and growth opportunities. While Aurora considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments, including changes in laws; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the early stage of the cannabis industry in Canada generally and the CBD market in the U.S.; realization of funded production estimates; changes in tax treatment; the ability of Aurora to implement its business strategies; competition; product demand; changes in prices of required commodities; currency and interest rate fluctuations; the risk of difficulties in the integration of Aurora and Reliva; the effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; that the adult consumer market for cannabis in Canada and CBD in the U.S. and the global medical cannabis market, will prove smaller than estimated; whether the Company will be able to identify consumer trends and stock desirable products, identify partnering opportunities, right-size production facilities, and maintain SG&A costs; and other risks and uncertainties set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in Aurora's annual information form dated September 24, 2020 and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on Aurora's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.edgar.gov.

Recipients are cautioned that the foregoing risks are not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect Aurora and its business and operations. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Aurora disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

No securities of Aurora any kind are being offered as part of this presentation. Before making an investment of any kind in securities of Aurora, potential investors are urged to read Aurora's public disclosure materials filed under Aurora's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.edgar.gov.

Defining the Future of Cannabis Worldwide

Aurora Cannabis is a leading licensed producer of cannabis products focused on providing premium, innovative products to patients and consumers globally.

  • #1 Canadian medical cannabis platform by revenue
  • Leading international cannabis platform
    • 134% YoY growth in FQ3

• #1 or #2 CBD brand in U.S. brick & mortar stores as ranked by Nielsen and IRI

  • Significant opportunities in the Canadian consumer market

Earning Our Leadership Position in a ~$200 Billion1 Industry

Leveraging our unique competitive advantages to capture market share

Low Cost Cultivation

Scale & Global

Canadian

Reach

Market Leadership

IP & Plant

Innovative Product

Patient

Science

Development

Advocacy

1. Source: BMO Research and Deloitte

Focused on Enhancing Long-Term Value for Shareholders

~$525 million Cash(1)

Balance Provides Runway

to Execute Plan

Amended Credit Facility Allows Focus on Business Performance & Long-Term Value Creation

Focus on Free Cash Flow

Generation & Margin Accretive Products & Categories

Increasing Operational

Flexibility to Better Address

Consumer Needs

1. Source: As at May 12, 2021

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Aurora Cannabis Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 14:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
