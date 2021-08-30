Log in
    ACB   CA05156X8843

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
  Report
Aurora Cannabis : Notice of Meeting and Record Date (Form 6-K)

08/30/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
August 26, 2021

510 Burrard St, 3rd Floor

Vancouver BC, V6C 3B9

www.computershare.com

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Subject: AURORA CANNABIS INC.

Dear Sir/Madam:

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type : Annual General Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting : September 20, 2021
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : September 20, 2021
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : September 20, 2021
Meeting Date : November 12, 2021
Meeting Location (if available) : VIRTUAL MEETING
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria: Not Applicable
NAA for Registered Holders Yes
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria: Not Applicable

Voting Security Details:

Description CUSIP Number ISIN
COMMON CLASS 05156X884 CA05156X8843

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for AURORA CANNABIS INC.

Disclaimer

Aurora Cannabis Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 17:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
