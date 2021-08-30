Aurora Cannabis : Notice of Meeting and Record Date (Form 6-K)

|
August 26, 2021
510 Burrard St, 3rd Floor
Vancouver BC, V6C 3B9
www.computershare.com
To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
Subject: AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Dear Sir/Madam:
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type :
Annual General Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
September 20, 2021
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
September 20, 2021
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
September 20, 2021
Meeting Date :
November 12, 2021
Meeting Location (if available) :
VIRTUAL MEETING
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
Not Applicable
NAA for Registered Holders
Yes
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:
Not Applicable
Voting Security Details:
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
COMMON CLASS
05156X884
CA05156X8843
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for AURORA CANNABIS INC.
