Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aurora Cannabis Inc.    ACB   CA05156X8843

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs

02/10/2021 | 12:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Reddit logos are seen displayed in this illustration

(Reuters) - Interest from retail investors appeared to lift cannabis stocks broadly higher on Wednesday, signaling that the recent trading frenzy behind Reddit favorites such as GameStop is shifting to other companies.

Shares of Tilray jumped 40% in morning trading, while shares of Canopy Growth Corp and Aurora Cannabis Inc both rallied more than 12%. The ETFMG cannabis stocks exchange-traded fund, which has more than doubled in value since November's U.S. presidential elections, gained nearly 10%, while the broad S&P 500 index edged just 0.2% higher before turning lower.

The moves came as posts touting cannabis stocks as the next GameStop spread throughout the popular WallStreetBets forum on Reddit, linking it with the short squeeze that pushed shares of the video game retailer up more than 1,650% in January.

"I missed the Gamestop boat, but I don't think we're gunna miss this one," one user wrote.

The forum has become a must-watch for traders at financial institutions since concerted action by some of its 8 million participants proved enough to force deep losses in a handful of short-selling hedge funds in January.

Shares of GameStop have fallen more than 85% since their closing peak of $347.51 on Jan. 27, capping a wild ride that illustrated the power of retail investors trading on commission-free platforms such as Robinhood to influence financial markets.

Swaggystocks, which aggregates sentiment on shares talked about in the WallStreetBets forum, showed Tilray was the most upvoted, or highly touted, stock in the group.

"I don't think the retail punter story goes away overnight," said Mirabaud sales trader Mark Taylor. "I am really only watching the price action and trying to make sense of it all."

Changes promised by some Democrats in Congress could help give U.S. cannabis companies access to more traditional methods of banking and open the sector to new, institutional investors.

However, some analysts argue that the valuations of the companies are becoming unjustifiable, especially for Canadian companies like Tilray, Aphria and Canopy Growth, which may gain very little from U.S. changes.

Canopy reported a reduction in adjusted losses in third-quarter results on Tuesday, but Stifel analysts said those fell short of justifying its current valuation.

Another brokerage, Canaccord Genuity, said the U.S. election-related enthusiasm had caused a "disproportionate amount of capital flow" into Canadian producers.

Shares of Tilray, which is being taken over by Aphria in a complicated reverse merger, are up more than 400% since the deal was announced in December following new agreements to supply its medical cannabis to European markets.

Aphria has gained 243% over the same period, as companies across the sector surged on a wave of legalization in major U.S. states and the Democratic party's promise to decriminalize the plant at the federal level.

Despite those gains, about 37% of Aphria's free float was out on loan for short-sellers, compared with 27.3% at the end of January, according to analytics firm Ortex. Short interest in GameStop, by comparison, soared to more than 100% of its free float during the short squeeze that pushed its shares higher.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru, Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Julien Ponthus in London, and David Randall in New York; Editing by Patrick Graham, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Dan Grebler)

By Shariq Khan and David Randall


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 7.15% 32.16 Delayed Quote.241.93%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 10.08% 21.71 Delayed Quote.86.32%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 6.67% 0.4 Delayed Quote.47.06%
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. 0.15% 12.98 Delayed Quote.16.22%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 2.10% 63.4 Delayed Quote.99.07%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 5.80% 18.2 Delayed Quote.95.14%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 31349.64 Delayed Quote.2.55%
E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.41% 823.6 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GAMESTOP CORP. 3.42% 52.5 Delayed Quote.167.04%
HEXO CORP. 3.73% 12.44 Delayed Quote.158.03%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 2.07% 1.48 Delayed Quote.40.78%
NASDAQ 100 -0.60% 13605.796051 Delayed Quote.6.20%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.55% 13930.185812 Delayed Quote.8.53%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 23.47% 6.84 Delayed Quote.227.81%
S&P 500 -0.30% 3899.66 Delayed Quote.4.25%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 5.45% 0.58 Delayed Quote.134.04%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 9.30% 0.47 Delayed Quote.177.42%
TILRAY, INC. 26.61% 53.55 Delayed Quote.412.71%
All news about AURORA CANNABIS INC.
06:21aCannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
RE
05:49aHarvest One Signs Asian Distribution Agreement For Dream Water Products
MT
03:56aNamaste Technologies Up More Than 10% As Advances USA Expansion Plans with TS..
MT
03:50aHigh Tide Up 5% as Opens 70th Nationwide Cannabis Store in Calgary
MT
03:41aCANNABIS STOCKS BRIEF : Aphria Up Near 20%, Aurora Up Near 16% and Canopy Growth..
MT
03:40aTSX hits record high at open as pot stocks gain
RE
12:51aDelta 9 Partner Oceanic Releaf Gets Health Canada License for Cannabis Produc..
MT
02/09Cannabis Stocks Rally in Wake of Canopy Earnings Report, Tilray Partnership A..
MT
02/09SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Scratching Out Small Advance Near Tuesday Clo..
MT
02/0948North Cannabis Appoints Kirsten Gauthier as Chief Growth Officer
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 302 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2021 -213 M -168 M -168 M
Net Debt 2021 234 M 185 M 185 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 898 M 3 063 M 3 073 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 9,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 731
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 13,61 CAD
Last Close Price 19,75 CAD
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target -31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Martin CEO, Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Michael Singer Executive Chairman
Darryl Vleeming Chief Information Officer
Allan Cleiren Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.86.32%3 063
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION99.07%18 353
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.42.19%11 630
APHRIA INC.241.93%7 489
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD8.08%5 505
CRONOS GROUP INC.95.14%4 883
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ