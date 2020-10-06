Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) Investors

Log in
10/06/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Shareholders with losses exceeding $50,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACB) securities between February 13, 2020 and September 4, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Aurora investors have until December 1, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Aurora investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/aurora-cannabis-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On September 8, 2020, the Company announced that it expected to record up to $1.8 billion in goodwill impairment charges in fourth quarter 2020. According to Aurora’s press release, these charges included “up to $90 million” in fixed asset impairment charges “due to production facility rationalization, and a charge of approximately $140 million in the carrying value of certain inventory, predominantly trim, in order to align inventory on hand with near term expectations for demand.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.99 per share, or more than 11%, to close at $7.52 per share on September 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Aurora had significantly overpaid for previous acquisitions and experienced degradation in certain assets, including its production facilities and inventory; (2) the Company's purported "business transformation plan" and cost reset failed to mitigate the foregoing issues; (3) accordingly, it was foreseeable that the Company would record significant goodwill and asset impairment charges; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aurora securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 1, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
