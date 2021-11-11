Log in
    ACB   CA05156X8843

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/11 10:20:14 am
9.315 CAD   +5.02%
10:14aMiners drive TSX to record high as inflation risks bolster gold
RE
09:29aHealth Canada Awards Medical Sales Licence to Canntab
MT
11/10Green Thumb sales surge on growing U.S. cannabis demand
RE
Miners drive TSX to record high as inflation risks bolster gold

11/11/2021 | 10:14am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Thursday as miners rose on the back of stronger gold prices, with gains in pot producers providing a further fillip to sentiment.

At 9:46 a.m. ET (14:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 134.37 points, or 0.63%, at 21,596.3, after hitting a record high of 21,602.12 at open.

The materials index, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.1% and was set for its seventh straight session of gains.

Spot gold firmed near a multi-month peak as investors sought cover from rising inflation. [GOL/]

"You've got paper money weakening and inflation going up; that sparked the rally we saw in gold and silver, And with a number of stocks in the TSX index that are precious metal miners, rise in metals (prices) helps the sentiment," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

After five straight session of gains, the benchmark index took a breather in previous session as a big jump in U.S. inflation also triggered expectations that central banks could raise interest rates more rapidly to cool the spike in prices.

The healthcare stocks gained 1.96% as pot producers Canopy Growth Corp, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Tilray Inc all jumped nearly 2%.

Investors also took stock of downbeat earnings from retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd, which missed market expectations for quarterly profit and revenue, sending shares down 4.9%.

Shares of CAE Inc fell 6.2% after the aviation training specialist reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as deliveries of its flight simulators to airlines fell.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 50 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 48.62 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Arpan Varghese)

By Amal S


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 4.85% 9.315 Delayed Quote.-16.32%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 4.22% 17.01 Delayed Quote.-47.80%
