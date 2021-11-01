Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Aurora Cannabis Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ACB   CA05156X8843

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/01 10:19:02 am
8.45 CAD   +2.92%
TSX gets lift from energy stocks, manufacturing data

11/01/2021 | 10:15am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, aided by a more than 1% jump in energy and healthcare stocks, with sentiment also buoyed by upbeat October domestic manufacturing activity data.

At 9:46 a.m. ET (13:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 107.7 points, or 0.51%, at 21,144.77.

Leading gains was the energy sector, up 1.3%, as oil prices jumped on expectations of strong demand and a belief that a key producer group will not turn on the spigots too fast helped. [O/R]

Healthcare stocks provided further support on the back of a more than 2% jump in pot producers Canopy Growth Corp and Aurura Cannabis.

"November is seasonally a strong month and we will see how it plays out given that October was a strong month performance wise. Earnings season has been pretty good, so investors should be pretty optimistic right now," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

The Canadian equity index gained 5% in October, recording its best monthly performance in eleven months as higher oil prices boosted energy stocks and rising bond yields bolstered prospects for bank profit margins.

Meanwhile, official data showed Canadian manufacturing activity grew in October at the fastest pace in seven months as a pickup in new orders and hiring offset mounting supply chain pressures.

Financials which account for about 30% of the Toronto market's value, rose 0.5%, rebounding from its worst session in over a month in the prior session.

Home Capital Group Inc was the largest percentage gainer in the index with a 6% jump, after brokerage BMO raised its rating and price target.

HIGHLIGHTS

Cargojet Inc was among the biggest decliners as the air cargo service provider reported a surprise loss of 73 Canadian cents per share in the third quarter, against analysts' average estimate of C$1.31 earnings per share.

The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and three new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 58 new 52-week highs and 40 new lows, with total volume of 44.79 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Amal S


© Reuters 2021
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 2.44% 8.45 Delayed Quote.-22.55%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 3.51% 16.28 Delayed Quote.-50.03%
Financials
Sales 2022 272 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2022 -145 M -117 M -117 M
Net Debt 2022 100 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 627 M 1 312 M 1 313 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,34x
EV / Sales 2023 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 761
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 8,21 CAD
Average target price 7,89 CAD
Spread / Average Target -3,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Martin CEO, Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Ronald F. Funk Chairman
Darryl Vleeming Chief Information Officer
Adam Kelley Szweras Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-22.55%1 312
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-20.73%6 892
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD34.23%6 869
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-50.03%4 965
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.4.96%4 085
CRONOS GROUP INC.-27.38%1 933