TSX rises 0.19% to 19,564.12

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.19 percent to 19,564.12

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc , up 6.0%, Toromont Industries Ltd, up 5.7%, and Canopy Growth Corp, higher by 5.2%.

* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc, down 9.5%, AcuityAds Holdings Inc, down 5.6%, and Nexgen Energy Ltd, lower by 5.6%.

* On the TSX 106 issues rose and 120 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 18 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 232.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.04 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector climbed 0.44 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.09%, or $0.06, to $65.99 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.16%, or $0.11, to $68.57 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 12.2% for the year.

