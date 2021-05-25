Log in
    ACB   CA05156X8843

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/25 04:00:00 pm
9.71 CAD   +6.00%
05:26pTSX rises 0.19% to 19,564.12
RE
05:09pThe Valens Company Raising C$40 Million in Bought-Deal Offering of Share Units
MT
05:04pNova Cannabis Added to the NYSE-Listed Cannabis ETF 'THCX"'
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX rises 0.19% to 19,564.12

05/25/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.19 percent to 19,564.12 

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc , up 6.0%, Toromont Industries Ltd, up 5.7%, and Canopy Growth Corp, higher by 5.2%.

* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc, down 9.5%, AcuityAds Holdings Inc, down 5.6%, and Nexgen Energy Ltd, lower by 5.6%.

* On the TSX 106 issues rose and 120 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 18 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 232.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.04 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector climbed 0.44 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.09%, or $0.06, to $65.99 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.16%, or $0.11, to $68.57 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 12.2% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 25 at 21:24 GMT. 


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 249 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2021 -544 M -451 M -451 M
Net cash 2021 61,0 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 814 M 1 502 M 1 503 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,03x
EV / Sales 2022 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 731
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,74 CAD
Last Close Price 9,16 CAD
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target -4,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Martin CEO, Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Ronald F. Funk Chairman
Darryl Vleeming Chief Information Officer
Allan Cleiren Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-13.58%1 502
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.14.63%10 166
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-11.53%8 785
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD57.74%7 615
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-9.58%3 467
CRONOS GROUP INC.1.02%2 748