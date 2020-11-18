Log in
Aurora Cannabis Inc.    ACB

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Too high? Hedge funds unimpressed by Canadian cannabis stocks' rally

11/18/2020 | 06:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Hexo Corp logo is pictured behind cannabis plants at their facilities in Gatineau

(Reuters) - A rally in Canadian cannabis stocks since Joe Biden was declared U.S. president-elect has done little to change hedge funds' bearish view on the industry as money managers say the election outcome may not solve the troubles of weed producers north of the U.S. border.

Canada's cannabis producers have been losing money and investor interest, plagued by over-expansion, slow retail stores roll-out, oversupply and governance issues. But the promise of U.S. decriminalization with the Biden win had investors cheering for the sector on a possible opening of U.S. markets.

That caused shares in Cronos Group, Canopy Growth and Hexo Corp to rise more than 20% between Nov. 2 and Nov. 16. But short positions in the stocks are only marginally down in the same period.

"I wouldn't recommend investing in Canadian cannabis companies because they have a cost disadvantage versus other operators," said George Schultze, founder at Schultze Asset, who has exposure to the sector.

Cronos Group saw the number of short trades as a percentage of its total traded volume fall slightly to approximately 26.7% for the first half of November, from 28% for the second half of October, regulatory filings showed.

Shorts in Canopy Growth also dropped, to 14.3% from 18.7% over the same period, while the number in Hexo Corp fell to 14.7%, from 25.8%, according to the data.

When they believe companies are over-valued, hedge funds typically borrow stocks and sell them back at a profit when the price falls.

If they still believe companies are fundamentally too expensive but stocks are rising, they may unwind their positions slightly to reduce the hit to their portfolio.

Several U.S. states voted to legalize marijuana this month. But Rob Romero, portfolio manager at Connective Capital, said there is a realisation that even with legalisation, that is not going to help many Canadian companies that have raised a lot of capital but lack a clear path to profitability.

Matt Hawkins, founder of Entourage Effect Capital, told Reuters the recent spike in Canadian weed stocks is "likely temporary."  

"It is our opinion that the Canadian LPs (licensed producers) that aren't intrinsically tied to the U.S. operators are still constrained to their country's market size because the country's export model has not worked the way it was envisioned," Hawkins said.

Aurora Cannabis bucked the trend, with shorts rising to 17%, from 11.8%. Jefferies analysts said in a note on Monday that a near 76% surge in market capitalization in November was "too stretched" and not driven by fundamentals.

Despite the recent rally, Aurora shares are down more than 73% this year, while Hexo is down 54% and Cronos lost 7%. Canopy Growth is up 14%.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Shariq Khan; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Maiya Keidan and Shariq Khan

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 2.73% 9.4 Delayed Quote.-72.67%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -0.99% 32.09 Delayed Quote.17.50%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 3.00% 9.61 Delayed Quote.-3.61%
HEXO CORP. 0.00% 0.98 Delayed Quote.-52.66%
Financials
Sales 2021 312 M 239 M 239 M
Net income 2021 -206 M -158 M -158 M
Net Debt 2021 232 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 726 M 1 318 M 1 320 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,27x
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 731
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 12,86 CAD
Last Close Price 9,40 CAD
Spread / Highest target 262%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Martin CEO, Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Michael Singer Executive Chairman
Allan Cleiren Chief Operating Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Darryl Vleeming Executive Vice President-Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-72.67%1 318
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION17.50%9 121
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.72.62%7 091
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-3.58%5 683
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.17.33%4 076
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.130.97%3 241
