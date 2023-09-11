By Adriano Marchese

Stocks in Toronto started the week moderately higher on Monday with as most Canadian sectors up at midday led by process industries, technology services and materials. Health services, consumer services and energy lagged.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.46% higher at 20166.28 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.46% to 1208.60.

Aurora Cannabis shares soared to 1.07 Canadian dollars (78 cents), a rise of nearly 49%, after the cannabis company said that it repurchased C$12.3 million worth of its convertible senior notes to reach positive cash flow targets next year.

Other market movers:

Vermilion Energy shares rose by 1.7% to C$20.59 after the energy company said that following repairs it had restarted operations at a facility in Australia.

Aris Mining shares were 9.7% higher at C$3.17 after the company said that it had record gold output of 19,406 ounces at its operations in Colombia in August, the most since the expansion of its processing plant there in 2022.

