Stocks in Toronto were moderately higher Thursday.

The majority of the push came from health tech and materials stocks, followed by energy and communications. Of the laggards, utilities stocks lost the most, as well as consumer discretionary and tech.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.4% higher at 21611.13 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was 0.5% higher at 1289.24.

Empire shares were 5.5% higher at 34.13 Canadian dollars ($24.89) after the Sobeys, Long's and Farm Boy parent reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Other market movers:

Innergex Renewable Energy said it plans to sell minority stakes in its Texas renewable-energy portfolio in an $188 million deal with investment manager Irradiant Partners. Shares were down 1.2% to C$10.46.

Aurora Cannabis shares were down by 6.7% to C$7.21 after the cannabis company reported lower-than-expected revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter.

