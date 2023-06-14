Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Aurora Cannabis Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACB   CA05156X8843

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:09:10 2023-06-14 pm EDT
0.7250 CAD   -5.84%
12:29pToronto Stocks Edge Forward; Aurora Cannabis Falls on Wider 3Q Loss
DJ
10:28aAurora Cannabis on the hunt for savings again, says Bevo deal boosted Q3 revenue
AQ
07:36aAurora Cannabis Reports Q3 Net Revenue of $64 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto Stocks Edge Forward; Aurora Cannabis Falls on Wider 3Q Loss

06/14/2023 | 12:29pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks listed in Toronto were moderately higher mid-trading on Wednesday, down from earlier highs in the morning. Investors are awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on rates across the border. Canada's tech sector led the gainful momentum, followed by transportation and materials. Meanwhile, the outsized laggards were in process industries, producer manufacturing and energy.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.25% higher, reaching 20041.19. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose 0.31% to 1206.13.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis declined 5.8% to 73 Canadian cents (55 cents) after the company reported a wider loss in its fiscal third quarter than the previous quarter, despite higher revenue.


Other market movers:

Camino Minerals shares jumped 25% to C$0.10 after it said it reached a deal to bring in Japanese copper miner Nittetsu Mining as a partner on an exploration project in Peru, and secure funding for exploration, drilling and studies.

Guru Organic Energy's shares fell by 4.2% to C$2.75 after the Canadian energy drinks company's loss in the latest quarter narrowed.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 1228ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -5.84% 0.725 Delayed Quote.-38.40%
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION 18.75% 0.095 Delayed Quote.128.57%
GURU ORGANIC ENERGY CORP. -2.09% 2.81 Delayed Quote.27.56%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 2.05% 6364.45 Real-time Quote.11.60%
NITTETSU MINING CO., LTD. 2.87% 4125 Delayed Quote.25.71%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX 0.35% 1206.48 Delayed Quote.2.86%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.30% 20050.63 Delayed Quote.2.77%
Financials
Sales 2023 176 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2023 -135 M -102 M -102 M
Net cash 2023 109 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 -1,81x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 271 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 338
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,77 CAD
Average target price 1,93 CAD
Spread / Average Target 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Martin Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Ronald F. Funk Chairman
Dave Aird Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Alex Miller Executive Vice President-Operations & Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-38.40%204
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-11.42%6 197
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.19.16%4 365
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD35.87%3 053
TIANJIN CHASE SUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD-2.99%2 314
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK0.66%1 535
