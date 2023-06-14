Toronto Stocks Edge Forward; Aurora Cannabis Falls on Wider 3Q Loss

By Adriano Marchese

Stocks listed in Toronto were moderately higher mid-trading on Wednesday, down from earlier highs in the morning. Investors are awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on rates across the border. Canada's tech sector led the gainful momentum, followed by transportation and materials. Meanwhile, the outsized laggards were in process industries, producer manufacturing and energy.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.25% higher, reaching 20041.19. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose 0.31% to 1206.13.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis declined 5.8% to 73 Canadian cents (55 cents) after the company reported a wider loss in its fiscal third quarter than the previous quarter, despite higher revenue.

Other market movers:

Camino Minerals shares jumped 25% to C$0.10 after it said it reached a deal to bring in Japanese copper miner Nittetsu Mining as a partner on an exploration project in Peru, and secure funding for exploration, drilling and studies.

Guru Organic Energy's shares fell by 4.2% to C$2.75 after the Canadian energy drinks company's loss in the latest quarter narrowed.

