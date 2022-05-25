Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Aurora Cannabis Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACB   CA05156X8843

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/25 10:21:16 am EDT
3.370 CAD   +3.06%
10:08aToronto index extends gains on energy boost
RE
07:38aThe Valens Company Says Expands Canadian Recreational Market Share in April; Stock Rises in US Pre-market Trading
MT
07:26aHigh Tide Subsidiary Blessed CBD Starts Discount Program in U.K. to Grow Recurring Revenue Stream
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto index extends gains on energy boost

05/25/2022 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - A rally in energy and cannabis firms put Canada's main stock index on course for its fourth straight session of gains on Wednesday, even as the wider sentiment remained cautious ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

At 9:45 a.m. ET (13:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 102.71 points, or 0.51%, at 20,388.91.

The energy sector rose 1.2%, riding on a jump in oil prices due to tight supplies and the prospect of rising demand from the summer driving season in the United States.[O/R]

Healthcare stocks advanced 1.2%, with pot producers Canopy Growth Corp, Tilray Brands Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc all up between 1.5% and 2.48%.

The financials sector gained 0.7%, as Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal kicked off second-quarter earnings for the sector with better-than-expected profits.

Bank of Nova Scotia rose 3.1%, while Bank of Montreal was down 0.4%.

"We have had a little bit of a positive surprise. There was some concern with the banks, whether they would be hurt by the weakness in the Canadian consumer, but that does not seem to be the case as of yet," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Investor focus will be on the Fed minutes, which could offer hints on how aggressively the central bank will raise interest rates to tackle unruly inflation.

While worries about monetary policy tightening have weighed on equities this year, the benchmark Canadian index has fared better than peers thanks to its heavy exposure to rising commodity prices. The index is down nearly 4% so far in 2022.

On Wednesday, the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3% due to weakness in gold and industrial metal prices. GOL/] [MET/L]

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

By Amal S


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 3.06% 3.37 Delayed Quote.-52.26%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.42% 0.7074 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. -2.00% 0.1225 Delayed Quote.-32.43%
BANK OF MONTREAL 1.15% 134.53 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.11% 1.25368 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.78014 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 3.80% 6.28 Delayed Quote.-45.11%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 2.33% 3.95 Delayed Quote.-22.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.57% 1.06752 Delayed Quote.-6.03%
HEXO CORP. 6.25% 0.34 Delayed Quote.-63.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012905 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -1.99% 191.7 Delayed Quote.-18.02%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.41% 114.66 Delayed Quote.45.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.32% 0.64677 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 2.78% 1.48 Delayed Quote.-35.14%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 3.71% 84.41 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 0.00% 0.1 Delayed Quote.5.26%
TILRAY BRANDS, INC. 2.23% 4.355 Delayed Quote.-39.40%
WTI 0.23% 110.934 Delayed Quote.45.58%
All news about AURORA CANNABIS INC.
10:08aToronto index extends gains on energy boost
RE
07:38aThe Valens Company Says Expands Canadian Recreational Market Share in April; Stock Rise..
MT
07:26aHigh Tide Subsidiary Blessed CBD Starts Discount Program in U.K. to Grow Recurring Reve..
MT
01:27aEmyria Validates Safety of Cannabidiol Product from Phase 1 Study; Shares Sink 8%
MT
12:26aBod Australia Completes Proof of Concept Study for Cannabis Compound
MT
05/24Avicanna Subsidiary Completes First Commercial Export of Aureus-Branded THC and CBD Ext..
MT
05/24Sugarbud Provides Preview of Q1'22 Financial Results
MT
05/24PharmaCielo Enters Spanish Market with Initial Shipment of 300 Kg of CBD Full Spectrum ..
MT
05/24Aleafia Health Says Continuing "Ascent" in Adult-Use Cannabis Market Share Rankings
MT
05/24ALEAFIA HEALTH BRIEF : Says Continued "Ascent" in Adult-Use Cannabis Market Share Rankings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURORA CANNABIS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 224 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2022 -911 M -708 M -708 M
Net cash 2022 37,0 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 742 M 577 M 577 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 761
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,27 CAD
Average target price 4,16 CAD
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Martin Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Ronald F. Funk Chairman
Darryl Vleeming Chief Information Officer
Adam Kelley Szweras Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-52.26%577
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.11.89%5 507
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-37.64%2 942
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-35.65%2 290
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK9.25%1 935
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-45.11%1 879