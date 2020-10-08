Log in
Aurora Cannabis Inc.    ACB

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
Weed stocks surge after Kamala Harris promises to decriminalize pot

10/08/2020 | 04:57pm EDT
A fully budded marijuana plant ready for trimming is seen at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado

(Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of major cannabis producers surged on Thursday after Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris said the Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level in the United States if they were elected.

During Wednesday night's debate with Vice President Mike Pence, Harris said she and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would also expunge the records of those that have been convicted of marijuana-related offences in the past.

Cannabis stock tracker MJ ETF rose 5.5% in the session, its best day since early June.

Shares of Tilray Inc rose 19.2% on the Nasdaq, while U.S.-listed Canopy Growth Corp, Aphria Inc and Aurora Cannabis Inc closed between 10% and 13% higher.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 10.31% 7.49 Delayed Quote.0.15%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 9.97% 6.73 Delayed Quote.-82.20%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 7.41% 0.145 Delayed Quote.-75.00%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 12.98% 23.24 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 8.92% 7.69 Delayed Quote.-29.19%
HEXO CORP. 6.45% 0.99 Delayed Quote.-55.07%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 10.11% 0.49 Delayed Quote.-27.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.50% 11420.979628 Delayed Quote.26.66%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 12.75% 1.68 Delayed Quote.-53.29%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 3.77% 0.275 Delayed Quote.-64.67%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 7.14% 0.15 Delayed Quote.-77.78%
TILRAY, INC. 18.27% 6.15 Delayed Quote.-69.64%
Financials
Sales 2021 313 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2021 -156 M -118 M -118 M
Net Debt 2021 599 M 454 M 454 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 744 M 562 M 563 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,28x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 731
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 12,74 CAD
Last Close Price 6,12 CAD
Spread / Highest target 439%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Martin CEO, Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Michael Singer Executive Chairman
Allan Cleiren Chief Operating Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Darryl Vleeming Executive Vice President-Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-82.20%546
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-4.26%5 449
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-24.68%5 333
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.30.20%4 660
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.12.27%3 789
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.72.35%2 391
