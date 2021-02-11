Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aurora Cannabis Inc.    ACB   CA05156X8843

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

(ACB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aurora Cannabis : Thinking about buying stock in Aphria, Zomedica, Aurora Cannabis, Iterum Therapeutics, or Globalstar?

02/11/2021 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for APHA, ZOM, ACB, ITRM, and GSAT.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-aphria-zomedica-aurora-cannabis-iterum-therapeutics-or-globalstar-301227058.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about AURORA CANNABIS INC.
05:06aAURORA CANNABIS : Thinking about buying stock in Aphria, Zomedica, Aurora Cannab..
PR
04:42aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow hits record high as data fuels stimulus bets
RE
03:45aTSX drops at open as cannabis stocks fall
RE
03:40aCANNABIS STOCKS BRIEF : Aphria Down Near 18%, Aurora Doiwn Near 12% and Canopy G..
MT
03:15aBetting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks
RE
01:54aDelta 9 Provides Guidance For Year End 2020 Results; Rose 10% and Hit 52 Week..
MT
01:23aWeedMD Inc. Details $15 Million Bought Deal Equity Financing; Jumped 34%, Hit..
MT
02/10Cannabis stocks jump as retail trading mania builds
RE
02/10Althea Group Completes First Shipments of Medicinal Cannabis Products to UK-B..
MT
02/10Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ