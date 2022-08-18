Log in
    2373   TW0002373008

AURORA CORPORATION

(2373)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
83.90 TWD   -0.36%
Aurora : Machvision will hold the Investor Conference.
PU
Aurora Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
AURORA : Company announces Announcement of the board resolutions on approving the 2022 Q2 consolidated financial report.
PU
Aurora : Machvision will hold the Investor Conference.

08/18/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Aurora Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/18 Time of announcement 15:01:16
Subject 
 Machvision will hold the Investor Conference.
Date of events 2022/08/19 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/19
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Investor conference webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Explain the operating overview
of the Company in the first half of 2022
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Aurora Corporation published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 07:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13 577 M 452 M 452 M
Net income 2021 1 392 M 46,4 M 46,4 M
Net cash 2021 2 012 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 6,68%
Capitalization 18 769 M 626 M 626 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Chung Chou General Manager & GM-Office Furniture Division
Ya Ling Lin Head-Finance & Accounting
Hui Hua Yuan Chairman
Kuo Jung Liao Independent Director
Yueh Chuan Hua Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURORA CORPORATION-6.57%626
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-20.07%30 521
CANON INC.21.85%26 184
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-10.71%9 513
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.1.96%5 019
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.18.59%4 989