Aurora : Machvision will hold the Investor Conference.
08/18/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Date of announcement
2022/08/18
Time of announcement
15:01:16
Subject
Machvision will hold the Investor Conference.
Date of events
2022/08/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/19
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Investor conference webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Explain the operating overview
of the Company in the first half of 2022
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Aurora Corporation published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.