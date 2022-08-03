Aurora Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced its second quarter 2022 results. Aurora’s shareholder letter, including its financial results, are available on its investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech.

“We had a strong second quarter, making meaningful progress against our ambitious goal to deploy the Aurora Driver at scale. We advanced our technology, achieved our fault management milestone, and grew our partner ecosystem,” said Aurora CEO and Co-founder Chris Urmson. “The roadmap we shared today demonstrates a focused path to our planned commercialization of Aurora Horizon, our autonomous trucking product, and we will continue to set high standards for self-driving technology.”

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, and Schneider. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

