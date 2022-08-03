Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aurora Innovation, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUR   US0517741072

AURORA INNOVATION, INC.

(AUR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
2.790 USD   +2.20%
04:22pAURORA INNOVATION, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pAurora Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
08/01Schneider National to Autonomously Haul Freight for Customers with Aurora Driver Technology
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aurora Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

08/03/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced its second quarter 2022 results. Aurora’s shareholder letter, including its financial results, are available on its investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech.

“We had a strong second quarter, making meaningful progress against our ambitious goal to deploy the Aurora Driver at scale. We advanced our technology, achieved our fault management milestone, and grew our partner ecosystem,” said Aurora CEO and Co-founder Chris Urmson. “The roadmap we shared today demonstrates a focused path to our planned commercialization of Aurora Horizon, our autonomous trucking product, and we will continue to set high standards for self-driving technology.”

The company will host a business review call today, August 3, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech and an accompanying presentation has also been posted to the website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, and Schneider. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

Aurora Press Kit


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AURORA INNOVATION, INC.
04:22pAURORA INNOVATION, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pAurora Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
08/01Schneider National to Autonomously Haul Freight for Customers with Aurora Driver Techno..
MT
08/01Aurora and Schneider to Autonomously Haul Freight in Texas
BU
07/26GM's Cruise robotaxi unit drives deeper into the red
RE
07/14AURORA INNOVATION, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
07/14AURORA ACHIEVES PRODUCT MILESTONE : Demonstrates Autonomous Vehicles Safely Navigating On-..
BU
07/14Aurora Innovation, Inc. Demonstrates Autonomous Vehicles Safely Navigating On-Road Syst..
CI
07/12Aurora to Host Second Quarter 2022 Business Review Conference Call on August 3, 2022
BU
06/23Toyota cuts stake in Uber by half, looks to maintain ties
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURORA INNOVATION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -793 M - -
Net cash 2022 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 104 M 3 104 M -
EV / Sales 2022 42,8x
EV / Sales 2023 706x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart AURORA INNOVATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Innovation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA INNOVATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,73 $
Average target price 8,08 $
Spread / Average Target 196%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Urmson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Tame Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Andrew Bagnell Chief Scientist
Brittany Bagley Independent Director
Michelangelo A. Volpi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURORA INNOVATION, INC.-75.75%3 104
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.34%2 049 578
SYNOPSYS INC.0.41%56 348
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.99%56 062
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-43.82%54 608
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-1.56%50 241