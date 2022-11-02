Aurora says it has enough cash to sustain through mid-2024

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Aurora Innovation Inc has
enough cash to sustain its operations through mid-2024, the
company said on Wednesday, even as it grapples with an uncertain
market for autonomous driving.
Shares of the company jumped 8% to $2.03 in extended trading
after Aurora said it had over $1.2 billion in cash and
short-term investments, which would also be used to develop its
self-driving technology.
Investors are worried about the timeline for autonomous
vehicle deployment as it has been stretched by tough regulatory
scrutiny and delayed commercial adoption of the technology.
In October, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG
said they would shutter self-driving startup Argo AI
as the technology was a long way off.
Ford, Volkswagen and General Motors Corp have booked
huge losses from their autonomous driving units.
The company expects to launch Aurora Driver platform at the
end of 2024.
"We expect our ability to execute against our roadmap to
support our ability to strategically and opportunistically tap
the capital markets in the future," the company told Reuters.
Net loss stood at $198.2 million, or 17 cents per share, in
the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $133.3
million, or 25 cents per share, a year prior.
The company has seen its market value plunge to $2.5 billion
from $12.5 billion last November, when it went public.
