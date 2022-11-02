Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aurora Innovation, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUR   US0517741072

AURORA INNOVATION, INC.

(AUR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
1.880 USD   -9.62%
05:34pAurora says it has enough cash to sustain through mid-2024
RE
04:58pAurora says it has enough cash to sustain through mid-2024
RE
04:21pAurora Innovation, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aurora says it has enough cash to sustain through mid-2024

11/02/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Aurora Innovation Inc has enough cash to sustain its operations through mid-2024, the company said on Wednesday, even as it grapples with an uncertain market for autonomous driving.

Shares of the company jumped 8% to $2.03 in extended trading after Aurora said it had over $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments, which would also be used to develop its self-driving technology.

Investors are worried about the timeline for autonomous vehicle deployment as it has been stretched by tough regulatory scrutiny and delayed commercial adoption of the technology.

In October, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG said they would shutter self-driving startup Argo AI as the technology was a long way off.

Ford, Volkswagen and General Motors Corp have booked huge losses from their autonomous driving units.

Aurora said that it had over $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments, which it expects to fund operations through mid-2024 and enable development of the Aurora Driver technology.

The company expects to launch Aurora Driver platform at the end of 2024.

"We expect our ability to execute against our roadmap to support our ability to strategically and opportunistically tap the capital markets in the future," the company told Reuters.

Net loss stood at $198.2 million, or 17 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $133.3 million, or 25 cents per share, a year prior.

The company has seen its market value plunge to $2.5 billion from $12.5 billion last November, when it went public. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Joe White in Detroit; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA INNOVATION, INC. -9.62% 1.88 Delayed Quote.-81.53%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -2.54% 13.06 Delayed Quote.-35.48%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -2.11% 38.52 Delayed Quote.-32.88%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.89% 131.02 Delayed Quote.-25.51%
All news about AURORA INNOVATION, INC.
05:34pAurora says it has enough cash to sustain through mid-2024
RE
04:58pAurora says it has enough cash to sustain through mid-2024
RE
04:21pAurora Innovation, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pAurora Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
10/27Subject Line : On seismic shifts and steady progress—a note from Chris Urmson - Form..
PU
10/27Aurora Innovation, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/26Analysis-Ford, VW pop the automated-vehicle bubble with Argo AI exit
RE
10/12Aurora to Host Third Quarter 2022 Business Review Conference Call on November 2, 2022
BU
10/11Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Aurora Innovation to $2.50 From $4, Maintains Neu..
MT
09/29DA Davidson Lowers Aurora Innovation's Price Target to $8 From $14.25, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURORA INNOVATION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 327 M - -
Net cash 2022 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 400 M 2 400 M -
EV / Sales 2022 27,8x
EV / Sales 2023 255x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart AURORA INNOVATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Innovation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA INNOVATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,08 $
Average target price 4,70 $
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Urmson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Tame Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Andrew Bagnell Chief Scientist
Brittany Bagley Independent Director
Michelangelo A. Volpi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURORA INNOVATION, INC.-81.53%2 400
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-32.16%1 700 887
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-49.71%48 883
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.99%44 523
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.24%43 273
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-19.01%41 335