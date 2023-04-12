Advanced search
    AUR   US0517741072

AURORA INNOVATION, INC.

(AUR)
12:48:50 2023-04-12 pm EDT
1.315 USD   -6.74%
Aurora to Host First Quarter 2023 Business Review Conference Call on May 3, 2023

04/12/2023 | 12:28pm EDT
Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced it will release first quarter 2023 results after market close on May 3, 2023 and will host a business review conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, Schneider, and Ryder. For Aurora’s latest news, visit aurora.tech and @aurora_inno on Twitter.

Aurora Overview
Aurora Press Kit


All news about AURORA INNOVATION, INC.
04/10With its focus on commercial launch, Aurora names Nat Beuse as Chief Safety Officer
BU
04/10Aurora Innovation, Inc. Names Nat Beuse to Be Its First Chief Safety Officer
CI
04/03Aurora Innovation : Driver is now Feature Complete upon the release of Driver Beta 6.0 Com..
PU
04/03Aurora Introduces Final Capabilities to Advance Toward Commercial Launch of the Aurora ..
BU
04/03Aurora Innovation, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
03/16Transcript : Aurora Innovation, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials..
CI
03/15Aurora Innovation, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6,00 M - -
Net income 2023 -780 M - -
Net cash 2023 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,94x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 664 M 1 664 M -
EV / Sales 2023 221x
EV / Sales 2024 38,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 20,9%
Technical analysis trends AURORA INNOVATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,41 $
Average target price 3,95 $
Spread / Average Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Urmson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ossa F Fisher President
Richard Tame Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Andrew Bagnell Chief Scientist
Brittany Bagley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURORA INNOVATION, INC.16.53%1 664
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.93%2 105 331
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.15%58 436
SYNOPSYS INC.18.83%57 783
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.29%53 983
SEA LIMITED57.66%46 491
