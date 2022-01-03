Log in
    AUR   US0517741072

AURORA INNOVATION, INC.

(AUR)
Aurora to Participate in The Future of Mobility Virtual Panel at the Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference

01/03/2022
The self-driving company Aurora (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced that CEO Chris Urmson will participate in The Future of Mobility virtual panel at the Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference on January 5, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly. Founded in 2017 by experts in the self-driving industry, Aurora is revolutionizing transportation – making it safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. Its flagship product, the Aurora Driver, is a platform that brings together software, hardware, and data services, to autonomously operate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem including Toyota, Uber, Uber Freight, Volvo, FedEx, and PACCAR. Aurora tests its vehicles in the Bay Area, Pittsburgh, and Texas and has offices in those areas as well as in Bozeman, MT; Seattle, WA; Louisville, CO; and Wixom, MI. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -638 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 656 M 12 656 M -
EV / Sales 2021 119x
EV / Sales 2022 280x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 18,5%
Technical analysis trends AURORA INNOVATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,26 $
Average target price 13,42 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Urmson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Tame Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sterling Anderson Director
James Andrew Bagnell Director
Brittany Bagley Director
