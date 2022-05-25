Log in
AURORA INNOVATION, INC.

(AUR)
Aurora to Present at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
BU
AURORA INNOVATION, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Aurora Innovation Expands Autonomous Trucking Delivery Program to Additional Lane in Texas
MT
Aurora to Present at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

05/25/2022 | 10:03am EDT
The self-driving company Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced that CEO Chris Urmson will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on June 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Aurora

Aurora (NASDAQ: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, and Covenant. To learn more, visit aurora.tech.

Aurora Overview
Aurora Press Kit


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -838 M - -
Net cash 2022 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 355 M 3 355 M -
EV / Sales 2022 64,5x
EV / Sales 2023 775x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 25,0%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Urmson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Tame Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Andrew Bagnell Chief Scientist
Brittany Bagley Independent Director
Michelangelo A. Volpi Independent Director
