Aurora to Present at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

The self-driving company Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced that CEO Chris Urmson will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on June 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Aurora

Aurora (NASDAQ: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, and Covenant. To learn more, visit aurora.tech.

