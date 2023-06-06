Aurora to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced its Chief Financial Officer, Richard Tame, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on June 13, 2023 at 9:30 am Eastern time.

The presentation will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, Schneider, and Ryder. For Aurora’s latest news, visit aurora.tech and @aurora_inno on Twitter.

Aurora Overview

Aurora Press Kit

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005548/en/