    AUR   US0517741072

AURORA INNOVATION, INC.

(AUR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-05 pm EDT
1.500 USD   +4.17%
09:06aAurora to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
BU
05/31Aurora Set to Join the Russell 3000 Index
AQ
05/30Aurora Set to Join the Russell 3000® Index
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aurora to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

06/06/2023 | 09:06am EDT
Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced its Chief Financial Officer, Richard Tame, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on June 13, 2023 at 9:30 am Eastern time.

The presentation will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, Schneider, and Ryder. For Aurora’s latest news, visit aurora.tech and @aurora_inno on Twitter.

Aurora Overview
Aurora Press Kit


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -781 M - -
Net cash 2023 32,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,14x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 771 M 1 771 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 47,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart AURORA INNOVATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Innovation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA INNOVATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,50 $
Average target price 3,95 $
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Urmson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ossa F Fisher President
Richard Tame Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Andrew Bagnell Chief Scientist
Brittany Bagley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURORA INNOVATION, INC.23.97%1 771
MICROSOFT CORPORATION40.08%2 497 878
SYNOPSYS INC.40.99%68 496
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.98%63 353
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.68%58 332
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION42.42%47 102
