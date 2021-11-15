Log in
    A3D   AU000000A3D7

AURORA LABS LIMITED

(A3D)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/15
0.12 AUD   +9.09%
05:51pAURORA LABS : Application for quotation of securities - A3D
PU
11/11AGM Presentation
PU
11/08Aurora Labs Raising $3 Million to Commercialize Core Technology
MT
Aurora Labs : Application for quotation of securities - A3D

11/15/2021 | 05:51pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AURORA LABS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday November 16, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

A3D

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

26,086,957

16/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

AURORA LABS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

44601164505

1.3

ASX issuer code

A3D

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

08-Nov-2021 09:30

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

A3D

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

A3D : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

16/11/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

26,086,957

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.11500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Placement of Fully Paid ordinary shares pursuant to capital raising announcement 8.11.21

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aurora Labs Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 22:49:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,17 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net income 2021 -4,42 M -3,25 M -3,25 M
Net cash 2021 1,12 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,3 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales 2021 59,4x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart AURORA LABS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aurora Labs Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA LABS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Snowsill Chief Executive Officer
Grant Jonathan Mooney Independent Non-Executive Chairman & Secretary
Norman Mel Ashton Independent Non-Executive Director
Terry Dewayne Stinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashley Zimpel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURORA LABS LIMITED64.38%12
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-23.59%42 847
HP INC.29.40%36 673
GOERTEK INC.32.72%25 351
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC73.94%24 071
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY23.54%19 150