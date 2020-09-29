Log in
Aurora Joins Open:FactSet Marketplace, Giving Users More Access to Insightful Data on Mobile App Usage in China

09/29/2020 | 05:01am EDT

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it is now a registered provider on the Open:FactSet Marketplace (“OFM”). All data partners are reviewed and screened by FactSet before being accepted into the program.

“Having our datasets available through the Open:FactSet Marketplace is a significant accomplishment for driving greater adoption of our unique mobile developer services and vertical applications,” commented Alan Wong, Head of Financial Market Products at Aurora Mobile. “Mobile app development and deployment will only grow as we see greater mobile penetration and as digitalization cuts across all industries, so there is growing value in having insight into the leading apps in China. Joining Open:FactSet allows us to distribute these valuable insights to a wider audience and provide a more convenient way to analyze mobile app usage and penetration rates for virtually any app in China. We are very excited about having access to this distribution channel for our insightful app data and look forward to more opportunities for growth.”

Currently, the available datasets on FactSet are based on the Company’s iApp product, which is a comprehensive database of almost all mobile applications in China, allowing subscribers of the data to view and track the installation, usage, and other information of the app on a daily basis with minimal lag. This information can help investors and companies form investment and business strategies around any company in China with a mobile application.

For further information regarding this collaboration, please contact Alan Wong at alan.wong@jiguang.cn or +852 9027 0326, or Stefanie Tavolato at stavolato@factset.com.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com  

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
