Aurora Mobile : 2020 Q2 Results Presentation

1. Includes push notification, sms, verification and
other subscription based developer services
2. Includes business primarily related to the JG
alliance, such as light push etc.
Q2'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
2
Subscription 1
Value-added Service 2
Vertical Applications
RMB ('Million)
29.2
• Include revenues from:
16%a) Market intelligence
20.7
b) Financial Risk Management c) Location-based Intelligence
• YoY Vertical Applications revenue
17.8decreased by RMB8.5M, due to COVID-19 impact
• QoQ revenue has shown recovery and grew by 16%
Q2'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
3
SAAS Business Revenue
(Developer Service + Vertical Applications)
RMB ('Million)
35%66.5
20.7
49.449.2
•
Q2'2020, SAAS Business
revenue continued with high
growth trend
•
YoY revenue grew by 35% or
RMB 17.1M
29.2
17.8
45.8
• QoQ revenue grew by 35% or
RMB 17.3M
20.2
31.4
Q2'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Developer Service
Vertical Applications
4
Targeted Marketing Revenue
RMB ('Million)
241.9
• Started to wind down low-margin
Targeted Marketing business since
-73%
Q3'2019
• YoY revenue declined by 73% or
RMB177.6M
• QoQ revenue declined by 16% or
RMB 12.7M
77.0
• Expect full wind down by the
64.3
end of 2020
Q2'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
5
Revenue Contributions
%
17%
39%
83%61%
Revenue contributions from high-margin SAAS Business has been increasing rapidly
51%
SAAS Business
Targeted Marketing
6
Gross Margins
%
71.8%
73.9%
76.4%
41.0%
32.8%
26.2%
16.9%
6.4%4.5%
Q2'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
SAAS Business (Developer Service + Vertical Applications) Gross Margin
Blended Gross Margin
Targeted Marketing Take-Rate
Margins expansion in the SAAS Business (Developer Service and Vertical Applications)
Achieved historic and record high Group gross margin of 41.0%
Our strategic focus is to:
Drive high margin SAAS Business
Reduce Targeted Marketing business which has low (single digit) margin
7
Gross Profits
RMB ('Million)
• Gross profits from SAAS Business
76.3
(Developer Service and Vertical
30%
Applications) are growing at:
• YoY by 43% or RMB15.3M
• QoQ by 39% or RMB14.4M
40.9
53.7
• Contribution from Targeted
2.9
Marketing has been declining
41.3
over the period and becoming
4.9
insignificant
35.436.4
Targeted Marketing
SAAS Business
8
Gross Profit Contributions
%
12%
54%
46%88%
5%
•
Majority of the Group's gross
profit is contributed by SAAS
Business
•
Gross profit contribution
from Targeted Marketing is
insignificant
Targeted Marketing
SAAS Business
9
Operating Expenses
RMB('Million)
•
Operating expenses remained
stable year-over-year and quarter-
over-quarter
46.3
41.4
46.9
•
No significant or unexpected
hikes are expected in the near
future
30.6
25.2
26.8
18.3
26.5
Q2'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
G&A
S&M
R&D
10
Adjusted EBITDA
RMB ('000)
12,537
Q1'20Q2'20
Q2'19
(18,284)
(30,316)
Sequential improvement due to:
Margin growth from Developer Service (Subscription and Value-Added Service)
Transitioning away from low margin business (Targeted Marketing)
Effective operating expense control
11
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, Aurora Mobile Limited, ("Aurora", "The Company") considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. In this presentation, these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, fair value loss/(gain) of long-term investment, and change in fair value of derivative liability. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax (expense) benefit, share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, fair value loss/(gain) of long-term investment, and change in fair value of derivative liability.
The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
12
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation have been prepared by Aurora Mobile Limited, ("Aurora") for informational purposes only and not for any other purpose. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or should be construed as, a recommendation, promise or representation by the presenter or Aurora or any officer, director, employee, agent or advisor of Aurora. This presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information you may desire. Information provided in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation speak only as of the date hereof.
This presentation may contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this presentation, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-drivenSAAS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this presentation and in the attachments is as of the date of the presentation, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
