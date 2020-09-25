Log in
Aurora Mobile : 2020 Q2 Results Presentation

09/25/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Q2 2020

EARNINGS PRESENTATION SEPT 10, 2020

Table of Contents

  • Group Revenues - Defined ……………………………………………………………………….
  • Developer Service Revenue....................................................................................................
  • Vertical Application Revenue...................................................................................................
  • SAAS Business Revenue: (Developer Service + Vertical Applications)..................................
  • Targeted Marketing Revenue..................................................................................................
  • Revenue Contribution……………………………………………………………………………….
  • Gross Margins.........................................................................................................................
  • Gross Profits............................................................................................................................
  • Gross Profit Contribution.........................................................................................................
  • Operating expenses................................................................................................................
  • Adjusted EBITDA....................................................................................................................
  • Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures..................................................................................
  • Safe Harbor Statement...........................................................................................................

Group Revenues - Defined

1. SAAS Business

  1. Developer Services
    • Subscription
    • Value-AddedService
  3. Vertical Applications
    • Market Intelligence
    • Financial Risk Management
    • Location-basedIntelligence

2. Targeted Marketing

  1. To be discontinued by the end of 2020

1

Developer Service Revenue

(Subscription +Value-Added-Service)

RMB ('Million)

Solid growth in Developer Service

revenue of 127% YoY and 46%QoQ

45.8

Subscription revenue:

127%

• YOY increased by 52% or

RMB10.6M;

• QoQ increased by 23% or

15.1

RMB5.7M

31.4

Value-Added-Service revenue:

• YoY increased from nil to

6.4

RMB15.1M

QoQ increased by 134% or

20.2

RMB8.6M

30.7

• driven by strong demand from

mini programs

25.0

1. Includes push notification, sms, verification and

other subscription based developer services

2. Includes business primarily related to the JG

alliance, such as light push etc.

Q2'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

2

Subscription 1

Value-added Service 2

Vertical Applications

RMB ('Million)

29.2

• Include revenues from:

16%a) Market intelligence

20.7

b) Financial Risk Management c) Location-based Intelligence

• YoY Vertical Applications revenue

17.8decreased by RMB8.5M, due to COVID-19 impact

QoQ revenue has shown recovery and grew by 16%

Q2'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

3

SAAS Business Revenue

(Developer Service + Vertical Applications)

RMB ('Million)

35%66.5

20.7

49.449.2

Q2'2020, SAAS Business

revenue continued with high

growth trend

YoY revenue grew by 35% or

RMB 17.1M

29.2

17.8

45.8

• QoQ revenue grew by 35% or

RMB 17.3M

20.2

31.4

Q2'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Developer Service

Vertical Applications

4

Targeted Marketing Revenue

RMB ('Million)

241.9

• Started to wind down low-margin

Targeted Marketing business since

-73%

Q3'2019

• YoY revenue declined by 73% or

RMB177.6M

• QoQ revenue declined by 16% or

RMB 12.7M

77.0

Expect full wind down by the

64.3

end of 2020

Q2'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

5

Revenue Contributions

%

17%

39%

83%61%

  • Revenue contributions from high-margin SAAS Business has been increasing rapidly

51%

SAAS Business

Targeted Marketing

6

Gross Margins

%

71.8%

73.9%

76.4%

41.0%

32.8%

26.2%

16.9%

6.4%4.5%

Q2'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

SAAS Business (Developer Service + Vertical Applications) Gross Margin

Blended Gross Margin

Targeted Marketing Take-Rate

  • Margins expansion in the SAAS Business (Developer Service and Vertical Applications)
  • Achieved historic and record high Group gross margin of 41.0%
  • Our strategic focus is to:
    • Drive high margin SAAS Business
    • Reduce Targeted Marketing business which has low (single digit) margin

7

Gross Profits

RMB ('Million)

• Gross profits from SAAS Business

76.3

(Developer Service and Vertical

30%

Applications) are growing at:

• YoY by 43% or RMB15.3M

• QoQ by 39% or RMB14.4M

40.9

53.7

Contribution from Targeted

2.9

Marketing has been declining

41.3

over the period and becoming

4.9

insignificant

35.436.4

Targeted Marketing

SAAS Business

8

Gross Profit Contributions

%

12%

54%

46%88%

5%

Majority of the Group's gross

profit is contributed by SAAS

Business

Gross profit contribution

from Targeted Marketing is

insignificant

Targeted Marketing

SAAS Business

9

Operating Expenses

RMB('Million)

Operating expenses remained

stable year-over-year and quarter-

over-quarter

46.3

41.4

46.9

No significant or unexpected

hikes are expected in the near

future

30.6

25.2

26.8

18.3

26.5

Q2'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

G&A

S&M

R&D

10

Adjusted EBITDA

RMB ('000)

12,537

Q1'20Q2'20

Q2'19

(18,284)

(30,316)

Sequential improvement due to:

  • Margin growth from Developer Service (Subscription and Value-Added Service)
  • Transitioning away from low margin business (Targeted Marketing)
  • Effective operating expense control

11

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, Aurora Mobile Limited, ("Aurora", "The Company") considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. In this presentation, these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, fair value loss/(gain) of long-term investment, and change in fair value of derivative liability. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax (expense) benefit, share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, fair value loss/(gain) of long-term investment, and change in fair value of derivative liability.

The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

12

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation have been prepared by Aurora Mobile Limited, ("Aurora") for informational purposes only and not for any other purpose. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or should be construed as, a recommendation, promise or representation by the presenter or Aurora or any officer, director, employee, agent or advisor of Aurora. This presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information you may desire. Information provided in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation speak only as of the date hereof.

This presentation may contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this presentation, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-drivenSAAS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this presentation and in the attachments is as of the date of the presentation, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

13

Disclaimer

Aurora Mobile Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 21:39:04 UTC
