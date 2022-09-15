Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Aurora Mobile Limited
  News
  Summary
    JG   US0518571007

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

(JG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
0.9100 USD   +1.68%
04:00aAURORA MOBILE : 2022 Q2 Results Presentation
PU
03:31aAurora Mobile Limited Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
03:30aAurora Mobile Limited Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results
AQ
Aurora Mobile : 2022 Q2 Results Presentation

09/15/2022 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Q2

EARNINGS PRESENTATION

September 15, 2022

2022 Q2 Business Highlights

Aurora Mobile WhatsApp

We are now working with WhatsApp to advance overseas business

- Connecting with social platforms and fully integrating overseas messaging channels

- Flexible new user acquisition and conversion for building overseas operational ecosystem

Three mainstream overseas messaging channels of Aurora Mobile messaging cloud

- International SMS

- International Email

- International Messagingincluding WhatsApp channel

3

JPush now in Amazon Web Services Marketplace !

  • Our JPush product - officially launched on Amazon
    Web Services Marketplace
  • With the launch of JPush:
    • AWS Marketplace users can now directly purchase and experience JPush easily
    • Expand our businesses and engage a wider customer base
    • The strong recognition among global leaders in the industry

4

2022 Q2 Financial Highlights

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aurora Mobile Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 07:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 365 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 751 M 108 M 108 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 541
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aurora Mobile Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,34 CNY
Average target price 21,74 CNY
Spread / Average Target 243%
Managers and Directors
Wei Dong Luo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chen Fei President
Shan-Nen Bong Chief Financial Officer
Qing Zhang Vice President-R&D Department
Tiong Lu Koh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURORA MOBILE LIMITED-12.50%108
ACCENTURE PLC-32.81%176 184
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.53%143 703
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.91%97 430
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.84%77 890
SNOWFLAKE INC.-41.56%63 333