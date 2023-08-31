2023 Q2
EARNINGS PRESENTATION
August 31, 2023
Impressive Overseas Business Transactions Growth
• Overseas contract value was at 21% of total contract value. This number has grown 3 times between the quarters showing great momentum
• Overseas email and SMS request volumes have recorded 19% and 90% growth sequentially
• The total overseas email request volume was at 3.3 billion representing 4.2 time of our domestic email request volume
EngageLab is Serving Global Customers
• EngageLab - our world-
leading customer engagement platform
• We now have customers subscribing to our product from all corners of the world
• This is a great testament of our superior products catering customers of all sizes and of different needs
