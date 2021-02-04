Log in
Aurora Mobile Announces 5G Compliance Test Completion for its JG Unification Messages System

02/04/2021 | 04:00am EST
SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that its recently-launched JG Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”) version V1.0 was tested by China Telecommunication Technology Labs (“CTTL”) and found to be compliant with the standards of the 5G Messaging Platform’s Functional Completeness Test Methods V1.0 FG-Z14-006-01. Compliance relates to JG UMS’s system functions, push notification methods and performance, reflecting full compatibility with 5G messaging.

JG UMS integrates seven major messaging channels, including mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service (“SMS”), emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, and enables enterprise users to conduct a multi-channel unified messaging and management approach through connecting with one integrated messaging platform and by using one adaptive interface. JG UMS’s testing certification by CTTL affirms JG UMS’s technical capability in establishing an effective connection with 5G messaging channels and supporting 5G messaging. Enterprises can use JG UMS to push various types of 5G-based customized messages to users including texts, cards, pictures, videos and audios, which strengthens their ability to meet the personalized and diversified needs of users and improve operational efficiency.

5G messaging plays an important role within the 5G ecosystem and digital economy, and is key to the transformation and upgrading of traditional short message services, representing a lucrative opportunity for the evolution and iteration of IT services. Compared with traditional short message services that often have limited functionality, 5G messaging not only provides numerous forms of multimedia content, but also significantly improves a user’s interactive experience, enabling enterprises to build one-stop multi-function information interfaces that allow users to search for services, communicate and engage, and execute payment transactions all at the same time.

In November 2020, Aurora Mobile signed a 5G strategic cooperation framework agreement and a 5G messaging connection test agreement with China United Network Communications Limited Beijing Branch (“Beijing Unicom”). The two agreements make Aurora Mobile a 5G strategic partner and 5G messaging partner of Beijing Unicom. In building on those accomplishments, JG UMS’s testing certification by CTTL represents another breakthrough for Aurora Mobile as it actively keeps pace with emerging 5G trends and as the Company seeks to collaborate with all parties across the 5G ecosystem to capture growth opportunities. Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to focus on the exploration and innovation of 5G messaging solutions, provide users with new and convenient ways to access messages, and gain insights into the application needs of various sectors, while facilitating overall digital transformation and development.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
