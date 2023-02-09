Advanced search
AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

Aurora Mobile Brings SendCloud to Amazon Web Services Marketplace

02/09/2023 | 04:01am EST
SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its email and SMS service platform SendCloud has recently passed the tests and reviews of Amazon Web Services and officially launched on Amazon Web Services Marketplace (“AWS Marketplace”). This is the Company’s second product available on AWS Marketplace following its push notification solution JPush.

SendCloud is developed and operated by the Company’s subsidiary Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co., Ltd. It provides customers with SaaS-based email and SMS services. Since its launch in 2013, SendCloud has offered stable, efficient and secure email and SMS services, as well as accurate and timely sending data reports, to tens of thousands of enterprises.

The launch of SendCloud on AWS Marketplace once again demonstrates the strong recognition that Aurora Mobile commands for its robust products and services among global leaders in the industry. With more product and service offerings on AWS Marketplace, the Company will help a growing number of customers to carry out multi-channel user reach and engagement and build closer relationships with their users.

As a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, as of September 2022, Aurora Mobile has provided services to more than 1.85 million apps through the SDK and API modes, with a monthly active unique device base of 1.45 billion and 64.6 billion installations of the Company’s SDKs. With its developer-centric strategy, the Company is dedicated to providing a fast-access, easily integrated and scalable platform to empower enterprises with technologies in a flexible and efficient way.

For more information about SendCloud, please visit
https://awsmarketplace.amazonaws.cn/marketplace/pp/prodview-5axqp4yl3xslm.

About Amazon Web Services Marketplace
Amazon Web Services Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy, and manage the software from independent software vendors that customers need to build solutions and run their businesses. Amazon Web Services Marketplace includes thousands of software listings from popular categories such as security, networking, storage, machine learning, business intelligence, database, and DevOps. Amazon Web Services Marketplace also simplifies software licensing and procurement with flexible pricing options and multiple deployment methods.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com


