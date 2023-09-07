SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it successfully held the "Use AI Faster" seminar at the Hong Kong University of Science School of Business and Management on September 5, 2023. Members of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Dr. Wendy Hong (Election Committee constituency) and Mr. Duncan Chiu (Technology and Innovation Functional constituency), Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of Hong Kong, Professor Dong Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aurora Mobile, Mr. Weidong Luo, and Board Advisor of the Company’s new AI product GPTBots, Mr. Tony Leung and other representatives from government, enterprises, investors, industry experts and users attended this seminar to share their insights and experiences on AI application.



Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and CEO of the Company, said that as ChatGPT has opened the door to infinite possibilities, Hong Kong enterprises need to quickly introduce "enterprise-level" technologies to employees, customers, and partners to create new products and markets leveraging automated redundant communication and data processing to improve user experience. This initiative aligns closely with the launch of the Company's first AI bots creation platform GPTBots in the Asia-Pacific region. With GPTBots, enterprise users can build, train, and deploy AI bots to handle specific tasks within their business environment in about an hour without any programming experience. Using a simple user interface and just a few clicks, they can easily, economically, and efficiently create their own ‘ChatGPT’ catered specifically for the various scenarios needed within their business.

Regarding the technology of GPTBots, Board Advisor Mr. Tony Leung said, "GPTBots is a complementary general-purpose LLM AI bot featuring private data input and continuous fine-tuning, which can replace 'rule-based' chatbots, improve user experience, and reduce costs. GPTBots aims to provide users with an end-to-end business platform that can seamlessly integrate robots into existing applications and workflows via plug-ins.”

During the seminar, representatives from investment, accounting, education, logistics, insurance, communication, writing, legal, e-commerce, and other industries shared their valuable experiences and positive feedback from early trials of GPTBots in AI bot creation.

With its commitment to accelerate AI adoption, GPTBots aims to be a transformative force for industries with the nature and strength of "Using AI Faster".

About GPTBots

GPTBots seamlessly connects LLMs with enterprise data and service capabilities to efficiently build AI bot services. Whether it's a large commercial model or an open-source model, GPTBots can quickly generate the data needed to fine-tune the model and doesn't require enterprises to invest heavily in LLM deployment, fine-tuning and other work. This new product not only supports various types of knowledge data in scenarios such as websites, Q&A, Excel, PPT, PDF, videos, databases and knowledge graphs, but also provides solutions to solve the needs of specific fields through plug-ins. Meanwhile, developers can use Flow Bot to implement visual workflows for multiple LLMs to solve complex problems. In addition, its bot training mode also supports summarizing, induction and classification of user problems, helping developers to optimize and supplement relevant knowledge to achieve better responses.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

