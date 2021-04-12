Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aurora Mobile Limited    JG

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

(JG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aurora Mobile Limited Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/12/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHENZHEN, China, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2021. The annual report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.jiguang.cn/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@jiguang.cn.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/

Investor Relations Contact

Aurora Mobile Limited
ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
09:12aAurora Mobile Limited Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
04/08Aurora Mobile Partners with Chinese Online Marketplace Weidian to Jointly Pro..
GL
04/06Aurora Mobile Partners with US Online Retailer iHerb to Lead Development of A..
GL
03/31Aurora Mobile is Among First Certified Companies to Pass MIIT's Completeness ..
GL
03/30AURORA MOBILE  : to Help Improve Operational Efficiency of Unnamed Digital Curre..
MT
03/30Aurora Mobile Partners with World's Largest Digital Currency Trading Platform
GL
03/25AURORA MOBILE  : Forms Partnership with Zuoyebang Education; Shares Rise
MT
03/25Aurora Mobile Partners with China's online afterschool education leader, Zuoy..
GL
03/23AURORA MOBILE  : Koolearn Form Partnership to Enhance E-Learning Platform
MT
03/23Aurora Mobile Partners with Koolearn to Empower AI-driven Marketing and Enhan..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 472 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
Net income 2020 -225 M -34,4 M -34,4 M
Net cash 2020 211 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 025 M 462 M 462 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
EV / Sales 2020 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 593
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aurora Mobile Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Dong Luo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chen Fei President
Bong Shan-Nen Chief Financial Officer
Huang Xin Chief Technology Officer
Tiong Lu Koh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA MOBILE LIMITED12.08%462
ACCENTURE PLC10.15%182 882
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.05%164 409
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.82%121 288
INFOSYS LIMITED14.75%81 827
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.51%81 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ