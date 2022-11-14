Aurora Mobile's JPush Solution Empowers Bank of Suzhou to Promote Digital Transformation

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Bank of Suzhou (002966.SZ) to help optimize digital transformation with its intelligent push notification solution JPush.



On the path to building China into a great modern socialist country, the banking industry is facing a complex and changing environment with both opportunities and challenges. Digital transformation has become a must for traditional banks to reshape and upgrade development with technology empowerment. Accordingly, Bank of Suzhou has made full digital transformation a strategic priority and has set goals and developed concrete plans to achieve it.

JPush helps banks optimize customer engagement with efficient and stable messaging solutions.

With years of experience in the financial market, Bank of Suzhou has served a varied and extensive customer base with diverse services and made great progress across a variety of financial areas including consumer finance, inclusive finance, and green finance. In order to ensure timely and accurate push notifications for different customer groups, the bank requires a multi-channel, high-speed, and large-capacity messaging platform. JPush provides a one-stop messaging solution to comprehensively address this.

JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and WinPhone, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. In addition, JPush rapidly integrates SDK notifications in 3 minutes and delivers notifications within milliseconds. Based on its architecture proven to be able to support tens of billions of daily visits, JPush ensures stable push notification services to meet the bank's messaging needs of its huge customer base.

Bank of Suzhou has established a complete network security system and put forward higher standards and stricter requirements to address information security management issues in the process of digital transformation. JPush undertook six major tests during its development phase, including tests for no-load traffic, no-load power consumption, online reliability, concurrency capability, service stability, and network robustness, and has been proven for its leading position in information security, and its efficient and stable push messaging capability.

JPush help banks build intelligent operating systems with refined marketing capabilities.

In the mobile era, the explosive growth of customers' personalized needs is profoundly affecting the way that banks engage with their customers. Banks are changing from a linear growth model that relies on expanding outlets and manpower to a multiplier growth model empowered by technology. Given this trend, technology-driven refined marketing becomes an overwhelming option for banks to improve operational quality and efficiency in different business scenarios.

With its efficient and convenient messaging solutions, JPush helps banks increase efficiency in unleashing customer value, and pursue long-term customer relationships instead of short-term deals, so as to implement a full-range digital transformation step-by-step.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to be committed to empowering banks with its flexible, personalized and efficient technological support to facilitate multi-channel customer engagement and refined marketing and promote digital transformation.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com