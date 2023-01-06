Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aurora Mobile Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JG   US0518571007

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

(JG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2023-01-05 pm EST
0.7251 USD   +4.48%
Aurora Mobile's Subsidiary SendCloud Provides Email Services to the Medlive Platform

01/06/2023 | 04:01am EST
SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its subsidiary Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co., Ltd. (“SendCloud”) has entered into a strategic partnership with Kingyee (Beijing) Co., Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Medlive Technology Co., Ltd. which operates the medical service platform Medlive. Leveraging its cutting-edge email technology, SendCloud will provide the Medlive platform with high-efficiency email services. This cooperation is another validation of the industry-wide acclaim and trust that SendCloud commands for the high-quality services it offers to medical service providers.

Launched on August 8, 2006, the Medlive platform focuses on providing medical information services to support physicians' clinical decision-making in China, covering medical information, case data, medical knowledge base, clinical guidelines, drug inquiry, medical video courses and other services. It has more than 3 million registered users and has developed into a professional platform widely trusted by Chinese physicians.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com


Financials
Sales 2022 337 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net income 2022 -66,0 M -9,59 M -9,59 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 593 M 86,2 M 86,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 541
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aurora Mobile Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,99 CNY
Average target price 8,14 CNY
Spread / Average Target 63,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Dong Luo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chen Fei President
Shan-Nen Bong Chief Financial Officer
Qing Zhang Vice President-R&D Department
Tiong Lu Koh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURORA MOBILE LIMITED13.23%86
ACCENTURE PLC0.94%165 609
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.67%146 683
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.21%127 581
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.03%96 916
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.19%74 368