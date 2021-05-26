Log in
    JG   US0518571007

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

(JG)
  Report
05/25 04:00:00 pm
3 USD   +2.04%
05:00aAurora to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 10, 2021
GL
05/18Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/12Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
Aurora to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 10, 2021

05/26/2021 | 05:00am EDT
SHENZHEN, China, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Aurora’s management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registrationhttp://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4573514

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time, June 17, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International:+61 2 8199 0299 
U.S. Toll Free:1-855-452-5696 
Passcode:4573514 

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora’s website at http://ir.jiguang.cn/.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
