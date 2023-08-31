AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 MARCH 2023 AND 2022 Stated in Canadian Dollars DATE: 30 AUGUST 2023

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS The following information should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements of Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. ("the Company", or "Aurora") for the years ended 31 March 2023 and 2022, and the related notes attached thereto, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This discussion covers the years ended 31 March 2023 and 2022 and the subsequent period up to the date of the issuance of this Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

GENERAL The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada on 26 October 2006 as Pulse Capital Corp, a capital pool company. On 7 November 2011, it acquired Aurora Control Technologies Inc. through a reverse takeover and initiated its current business operations. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets measurement and quality control systems for laboratory characterization and manufacturing quality assurance in the solar wafer and cell manufacturing industries. On August 25, 2022, Aurora acquired 100% of the outstanding share capital of BT Imaging Pty. Ltd. ("BTi"), a global leader in photoluminescence (PL) imaging tools and instruments for photovoltaic ("PV") material inspection and quality control. BTi was incorporated in 2007 in the State of New South Wales, Australia as a private limited company to commercialize imaging technology originally developed at the University of New South Wales School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering. BTi develops and markets several material inspection and quality control tools. BTi's R series products are designed for laboratories and off-line production quality control. The W series products are used by silicon wafer and cell manufacturers for both in-line and off-line process control. Its M series products for module assembly applications. The vast majority of solar panels or modules seen on rooftops, streetlights and large-scale "solar energy farms" are made from purified silicon that is formed into ingots, sawn into silicon wafers and then produced to create solar cells. In solar cell research and design applications, conducted in academic, government and industrial laboratories throughout the world, BTi's R series products are used to inspect and characterize wafer materials, examine experimental and production design results, and to verify electrical performance for comparison to design objectives for manufacturing purposes. BTi's R series products are state of the art metrology tools used to evaluate new materials for in multi-junction, perovskite and thin film solar cells. In silicon wafer production, the R's series products are used to determine optimal wafer slicing locations in each ingot by sensing the extent and locations of impurities that can affect finished cell performance. BTi's W series products are also used later in wafer production or at the incoming stage of cell production for quality assurance and classification of the as-cut wafers. During cell production, chemical and thermal processes transform the wafers from inert substrates to energy- generating cells. To achieve the high electrical efficiencies that are now common, strict control of variations in these processes is required during cell manufacturing. Aurora's DMTM and TCMTM products use proprietary patented