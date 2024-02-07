Aurrigo International PLC - Autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicle technology provider - Signs agreement with Digital Testbed Air Cargo Project Consortium to deploy its Auto-DollyTug for trials at Munich International Airport. The Auto-DollyTug is a zero emission, all-electric autonomous vehicle designed to carry airside baggage. The Auto-DollyTug is scheduled to be deployed at the Munich airport in the second quarter of 2024, with results expected in the third quarter. DTAC is a research project funded by the German Federal Ministry of Digital & Transport, which explores the basics for setting up and operating digital applications and solutions in air cargo. The project is also being carried out under the academic leadership of the Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow & Logistics alongside the Frankfurt University of Applied Science. In November, Aurrigo signed a similar agreement with DTAC for the deployment of Auto-DollyTug at Stuttgart airport.

Chief Executive Officer David Keene said: "We are thrilled to advance our work with the DTAC project by adding another location for testing within the region. With two key deployments now slotted in Germany for 2024, we are continuing to push the boundaries of autonomous technology in diverse airport settings worldwide, unlocking new possibilities."

Current stock price: Untraded on Wednesday, last quoted at 9.40 pence per share in London on February 1.

12-month change: down 15%

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

