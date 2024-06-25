Real-time
Aurskog Sparebank : AURG54 PRO - Nøkkelinformasjon ved innfrielse av deler av obligasjonslån
June 25, 2024 at 07:38 am EDT
AURG54 PRO - Nøkkelinformasjon ved innfrielse av deler av obligasjonslån
Utsteder: Aurskog Sparebank
ISIN for obligasjonslånet: NO0012447822
Dato for innfrielse: 27.06.2024
Beløp som innfris: MNOK 25
Utestående beløp etter innfrielse: MNOK 300
Innløsingskurs: 100,21
Innfrielsen er gjort som nedkvittering i VPS.
Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12 More information:
Aurskog Sparebank is a Norway-based savings bank. The Bank is engaged in the provision of banking services. Its offers online and mobile banking services, card issue, payment services, mortgage and different kind of small loans, saving and retire account, property and health insurance and real estate credit among others. Additionally, the Bank offers personally advice services.
More about the company
