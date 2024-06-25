AURG54 PRO - Nøkkelinformasjon ved innfrielse av deler av obligasjonslån

25 Jun 2024 13:33 CEST

Aurskog Sparebank

Utsteder: Aurskog Sparebank
ISIN for obligasjonslånet: NO0012447822
Dato for innfrielse: 27.06.2024
Beløp som innfris: MNOK 25
Utestående beløp etter innfrielse: MNOK 300
Innløsingskurs: 100,21

Innfrielsen er gjort som nedkvittering i VPS.

Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12

Aurskog Sparebank

Oslo Børs Newspoint

AURSKOG SPAREBANK

NO0006001601

AURG

Oslo Børs

