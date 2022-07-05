Aurskog Sparebank : PRB-reporting UNEP FI 2021

The following table sets out the reporting and self-assessment requirements for Signatories of the Principles for Responsible Banking. Signatory banks need to report on their implementation of the Principles the first time within latest 18 months after signing and annually thereafter (in line with their annual reporting cycle).
1
Reporting and Self-Assessment Requirements
High-level summary of bank's response
Reference(s)/
Link(s) to bank's
full response/
relevant
information
Principle 1: Alignment
We will align our business strategy to be consistent with and contribute to individuals' needs and society's goals, as expressed in the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement and relevant national and regional frameworks.
1.1 Describe (high-level) your bank's business model, including the main customer segments served, types of products and services provided, the main sectors and types of activities, and where relevant the technologies financed across the main geographies in which your bank has operations or provides products and services.
the TCFD framework in the annual reporting for 2021.
We will implement the GRI standards in our next annual reporting for 2022.
Principle 2: Impact and Target Setting
We will continuously increase our positive impacts while reducing the negative impacts on, and managing the risks to, people and environment resulting from our activities, products and services. To this end, we will set and publish targets where we can have the most significant impacts.
2.1 Impact Analysis:
Show that your bank has identified the areas in which it has its most significant (potential) positive and negative impact through an impact analysis that fulfills the following elements:
Scope:The bank's core business areas, products/services across the main geographies that the bank operates in have been as described under 1.1. have been considered in the scope of the analysis.
Scale of Exposure:In identifying its areas of most significant impact the bank has considered where its core business/its major activities lie in terms of industries, technologies and geographies.
Context & Relevance:Your bank has taken into account the most relevant challenges and priorities related to sustainable development in the countries/regions in which it operates.
Scale and intensity/salience of impact:In identifying its areas of most significant impact, the bank has considered the scale and intensity/salience of the (potential) social, economic and environmental impacts resulting from the bank's activities and