    AURG   NO0006001601

AURSKOG SPAREBANK

(AURG)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:13 2022-07-05 am EDT
200.00 NOK   -0.99%
AURSKOG SPAREBANK : PRB-reporting UNEP FI 2021
Aurskog Sparebank Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
Aurskog Sparebank – Ex. Subscription Rights Today
Aurskog Sparebank : PRB-reporting UNEP FI 2021

07/05/2022 | 10:33am EDT
Aurskog, March 2022

Principles for Responsible Banking

Reporting and Self-Assessment Template

The following table sets out the reporting and self-assessment requirements for Signatories of the Principles for Responsible Banking. Signatory banks need to report on their implementation of the Principles the first time within latest 18 months after signing and annually thereafter (in line with their annual reporting cycle).

1

Reporting and Self-Assessment Requirements

High-level summary of bank's response

Reference(s)/

Link(s) to bank's

full response/

relevant

information

Principle 1: Alignment

We will align our business strategy to be consistent with and contribute to individuals' needs and society's goals, as expressed in the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement and relevant national and regional frameworks.

1.1 Describe (high-level) your bank's business model, including the main customer segments served, types of products and services provided, the main sectors and types of activities, and where relevant the technologies financed across the main geographies in which your bank has operations or provides products and services.

Aurskog Sparebank is a regional

Annual report

savings bank. Our market area is

2021, page 6-

Romerike in Viken county, with

12:

surrounding areas. The banks' head

https://aurskog-

office is in Aurskog, and we have

sparebank.no/-

offices in Bjørkelangen, Årnes,

/media/banker/

Jessheim and Sørumsand as well.

aurskog-

By 2021 Romerike had over

sparebank/doku

310,000 inhabitants and the area

menter/rapport

have over time been among the

er/2021/rsrapp

areas with the highest growth on a

ort-

national basis.

2021.pdf?la=nb-

By the end of 2021 the bank has

NO

NOK 15,6 billion in business capital.

At the same time, the bank had

about 23,000 customers.

Aurskog Sparebanks main activities

are ordinary banking activities with

loans to, and deposits from, both

private retail and corporate

customers. Lending to the

corporate market accounts for

approximately 25 % of total lending

and the remaining 75 % to retail

market.

We are a total supplier of products

within financing, savings, and

payment services. In addition, we

sell products within fund savings

and asset management, as well as

insurance. We contribute to

financial growth and security for

private customers and local

businesses.

Our operations are built around

the core values of being local,

relationship- and customer-

oriented, paired with personal

2

competence and service. Our

strategy is based on stability and

long-term perspective, and clear

requirements for the ability and

willingness to quickly adapt to

changing framework conditions.

The bank is organized along five

main lines: retail market, corporate

market, savings and investment,

call centre, finance and

governance.

Aurskog Sparebank is a member in

The Eika Alliance that consists of

about 50 self-owned, local banks.

1.2 Describe how your bank has aligned

As a bank, we have an influence on

Sustainability

and/or is planning to align its strategy to

most of the UN's sustainability

strategy:

be consistent with and contribute to

goals. We have selected four of the

https://aurskog-

society's goals, as expressed in the

UN's sustainability goals, which are

sparebank.no/-

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),

the priority goals for our business.

/media/banker/

the Paris Climate Agreement, and

We have chosen to prioritize goals

aurskog-

relevant national and regional

4, 5, 8 and 11. Corporate social

sparebank/doku

frameworks.

responsibility is an important part

menter/Baerekr

of our business, something we plan

aft/Sustainabilit

to strengthen in the time ahead.

y-

Sustainability and ESG will be

strategy.pdf?la=

integrated throughout the

nb-NO

organization. We have worked

dedicated on this topic, especially

Annual report

in the last 2-3 years. Good

2021 page 83-

knowledge of sustainability among

110:

our employees is vital to achieve

https://aurskog-

our goals. We have started but

sparebank.no/-

must further educate our

/media/banker/

employees and increase our

aurskog-

competence.

sparebank/doku

The bank will aim to align our

menter/rapport

activities with the UN's

er/2021/rsrapp

Sustainability Development Goals

ort-

and the Paris Climate Agreement.

2021.pdf?la=nb-

We have implemented

NO

sustainability in our strategy as

well as in our daily work, but this

must be further implemented over

the coming years.

For 2021 we merged our annual

report and our sustainability

reporting. And we implemented

3

the TCFD framework in the annual reporting for 2021.

We will implement the GRI standards in our next annual reporting for 2022.

Principle 2: Impact and Target Setting

We will continuously increase our positive impacts while reducing the negative impacts on, and managing the risks to, people and environment resulting from our activities, products and services. To this end, we will set and publish targets where we can have the most significant impacts.

2.1 Impact Analysis:

Show that your bank has identified the areas in which it has its most significant (potential) positive and negative impact through an impact analysis that fulfills the following elements:

  1. Scope:The bank's core business areas, products/services across the main geographies that the bank operates in have been as described under 1.1. have been considered in the scope of the analysis.
  2. Scale of Exposure:In identifying its areas of most significant impact the bank has considered where its core business/its major activities lie in terms of industries, technologies and geographies.
  3. Context & Relevance:Your bank has taken into account the most relevant challenges and priorities related to sustainable development in the countries/regions in which it operates.
  4. Scale and intensity/salience of impact:In identifying its areas of most significant impact, the bank has considered the scale and intensity/salience of the (potential) social, economic and environmental impacts resulting from the bank's activities and

We started to work on the impact

Annual report

analysis in line with UNEP FI's

2021 page 83-

methodology in 2021. We have

110:

had workshops together with Eika

https://aurskog-

Gruppen and other banks that

sparebank.no/-

have also signed PRB, as well as

/media/banker/a

internal workshops. The goal is

urskog-

finishing the impact analysis in

sparebank/doku

2022.

menter/rapporter

/2021/rsrapport-

Eika Gruppen have conducted an

2021.pdf?la=nb-

impact analysis that they made

NO

on behalf of both the Eika

Gruppen and the alliance banks.

Sustainability

We have contributed to the work.

strategy:

The report was published in

https://aurskog-

December. We will go through

sparebank.no/-

the analysis and customize it to

/media/banker/a

our business during 2022.

urskog-

sparebank/doku

Responsible lending, green

menter/Baerekraf

products and responsible asset

t/Sustainability-

management are areas where we

strategy.pdf?la=n

have the greatest potential for

b-NO

influencing climate and

environmental conditions by

setting requirements and

managing capital in a sustainable

direction. We aim to be an

adviser and a positive contributor

to customers' restructuring and

green investments. Sustainability

and climate risk are to be a

permanent part of our risk

management and credit

4

provision of products and services.

(your bank should have engaged with relevant stakeholders to help inform your analysis under elements c) and d))

Show that building on this analysis, the bank has

  • Identified and disclosed its areas of most significant (potential) positive and negative impact
  • Identified strategic business opportunities in relation to the increase of positive impacts / reduction of negative impacts

assessment of credit cases in the corporate market.

Please provide your bank's conclusion/statement if it has fulfilled the requirements regarding Impact Analysis.

Aurskog Sparebank has not yet fulfilled the requirements regarding the Impact Analysis but have made good progress the last year.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aurskog Sparebank published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 14:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
