Rentefastsettelse

14 Jun 2024 13:44 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

Aurskog Sparebank

Det er fastsatt ny Obligasjonsrente for NO0012757733.
Ny Obligasjonsrente i Renteperioden 18.06.2024 - 18.09.2024 er 6.06.
Ticker: AURG55 PRO

Den nye Obligasjonsrenten og Renteperioden er fastsatt i henhold til
Obligasjonsavtalen.

Se vedlagt dokument for utfyllende informasjon.

(Publisert av Nordic Trustee)

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

621540_3c3ccb67a68f4fdab9d4ef80842b858b.pdf

Source

Aurskog Sparebank

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Company Name

AURSKOG SPAREBANK, Aurskog Spb 19/24 FRN, Aurskog Spb 20/25 FRN, Aurskog Spb 21/26 FRN, Aurskog Spb 21/31 FRN C SUB, Aurskog Spb 21/25 FRN, Aurskog Spb 22/25 FRN, Aurskog Spb 22/27 FRN, Aurskog Spb 23/27 FRN, Aurskog Spb 23/28 FRN, Aurskog Spb 23/33 FRN C SUB, Aurskog Spb 23/29 FRN, Aurskog Spb 23/PERP ADJ C HYBRID, Aurskog Spb 24/27 FRN, Aurskog Spb 24/34 ADJ C SUB, Aurskog Spb 24/PERP ADJ C HYBRID, Aurskog Spb 24/29 FRN

ISIN

NO0006001601, NO0010870819, NO0010892284, NO0010920861, NO0011018400, NO0011086944, NO0011184731, NO0012447822, NO0012757733, NO0012894577, NO0012902792, NO0012916149, NO0013004531, NO0013073080, NO0013071936, NO0013182741, NO0013188672, NO0013197699, NO0013224477

Symbol

AURG

Market

Oslo BørsNordic Alternative Bond Market

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Aurskog Sparebank published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 11:48:02 UTC.