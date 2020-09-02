Log in
Aurubis AG:Announcement in accordance with Art. 5(1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

09/02/2020 | 10:10am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG / Start of second tranche
Aurubis AG:Announcement in accordance with Art. 5(1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

02.09.2020 / 16:09
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement in accordance with Art. 5(1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and
Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Start of second tranche

The share buyback program announced by Aurubis AG (the company) in the ad hoc release dated March 18, 2020 started on March 19, 2020. The company is therefore exercising the authorization granted by the shareholders represented at the Annual General Meeting on March 01, 2018 to purchase its own shares, pursuant to Section 71(1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act, in order to purchase up to 4,495,672 company shares (equivalent to up to approximately 10 % of the company's existing share capital) in multiple tranches via the stock exchange until September 17, 2021, up to a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of EUR 200 million.

The first tranche was completed on June 18, 2020. In the period of the first tranche from March 19, 2020 to June 18, 2020, the total number of shares bought back were 713,971. This corresponds to a notional amount of EUR 1,827,765.76 in the nominal capital and consequently to 1,59 % of Aurubis AG' s nominal capital.

Within the scope of the share buyback program, a maximum of 600,000 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) will be bought back via the stock exchange in a second tranche in the period from September 03, 2020 until the end of November 02, 2020 for a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 40 million.

The company may use the purchased shares for all of the purposes outlined in the authorization issued by the shareholders represented at the Annual General Meeting on March 01, 2018.

The share buyback program can be suspended, interrupted, and resumed as necessary at any time in accordance with the law.

The respective purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) for the shares being bought back may not exceed the arithmetic average of the closing prices of the company's shares in the Xetra trading system (or a comparable successor system) over the last five trading days of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange prior to the commitment to purchase by more than 10 % or fall below it by more than 20 %.

The shares are being bought back in accordance with the safe harbor arrangement pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) in connection with the provisions of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of the Commission of March 08, 2016 (the Delegated Regulation). The buyback program is being carried out under the guidance of a bank on behalf of and for the account of the company. The bank makes its decisions about the time of purchase of the company's shares independently of and uninfluenced by the company.

In particular, the bank has pledged to the company that, in executing the buyback program, it will follow the guidelines of the purchase authorization issued by the shareholders represented at the Annual General Meeting on March 01, 2018, as well as the conditions for trading in Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation. According to the Delegated Regulation, the shares shall not be purchased at a price higher than the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. The higher of the two values is decisive. At the same time, within the scope of the buy-back program, no more than 25 % of the average daily volume of the shares may be purchased on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. The average daily volume of shares is the average daily trading volume of the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.

The company will adequately announce information about all transactions related to the share buyback program at the end of the seventh trading day after the day such transactions are executed at the latest, both in detail and in an aggregated form. Furthermore, the company will publish the announced transactions on its website www.aurubis.com in the Investor Relations section and ensure that this information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date it is announced.

Hamburg, September 02, 2020

Aurubis AG

Executive Board

 


02.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1126837  02.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1126837&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
