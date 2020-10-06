Log in
Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

10/06/2020 | 04:50am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG / 5th Interim Report (2. Tranche)
Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

06.10.2020 / 10:46
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - 5th Interim Report (2. Tranche)

 

On March 19, 2020, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 18 March 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Within the second tranche, between September 28, 2020 and October 02, 2020 a total of 86,811 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

In the period from September 28, 2020 to October 02, 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date Total number of shares
bought back		 Weighted average share
price (EUR)		 Aggregated volume
(EUR)
28.09.2020 18,065 58.4343 1,055,615.63
29.09.2020 17,698 58.2268 1,030,497.91
30.09.2020 17,199 57.9622 996,891.88
01.10.2020 17,037 58.4912 996,514.57
02.10.2020 16,812 58.0412 975,788.65
       
Total 86,811 58.2335 5,055,308.64
 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 19, 2020 through, and including, October 02, 2020 amounts to 1,010,613

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Aurubis AG (www.aurubis.com) under section Investor Relations.

Hamburg, October 2020

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board


06.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1139142  06.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139142&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
