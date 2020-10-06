Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
0
10/06/2020 | 04:50am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG
/ 5th Interim Report (2. Tranche)
Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
06.10.2020 / 10:46
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - 5th Interim Report (2. Tranche)
On March 19, 2020, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 18 March 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Within the second tranche, between September 28, 2020 and October 02, 2020 a total of 86,811 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back
The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.
In the period from September 28, 2020 to October 02, 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:
Date
Total number of shares
bought back
Weighted average share
price (EUR)
Aggregated volume
(EUR)
28.09.2020
18,065
58.4343
1,055,615.63
29.09.2020
17,698
58.2268
1,030,497.91
30.09.2020
17,199
57.9622
996,891.88
01.10.2020
17,037
58.4912
996,514.57
02.10.2020
16,812
58.0412
975,788.65
Total
86,811
58.2335
5,055,308.64
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 19, 2020 through, and including, October 02, 2020 amounts to 1,010,613
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Aurubis AG (www.aurubis.com) under section Investor Relations.
Hamburg, October 2020
Aurubis AG
The Executive Board
06.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de