Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - 6th Interim Report (2. Tranche)

On March 19, 2020, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 18 March 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Within the second tranche, between October 05, 2020 and October 09, 2020 a total of 59,163 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

In the period from October 05, 2020 to October 09, 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date Total number of shares

bought back Weighted average

share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 05.10.2020 16,821 59.7190 1,004,533.30 06.10.2020 8,545 60.0401 513,042.65 07.10.2020 8,583 60.4144 518,536.80 08.10.2020 16,830 59.8418 1,007,137.49 09.10.2020 8,384 60.3369 505,864.57 Total 59,163 59.9888 3,549,114.81

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 19, 2020 through, and including, October 09, 2020 amounts to 1,069,776.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Aurubis AG (www.aurubis.com) under section Investor Relations.

Hamburg, October 2020

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board