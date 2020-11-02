Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - 9th Interim Report (2. Tranche)

On March 19, 2020, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 18 March 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Within the second tranche, between October 26, 2020 and October 30, 2020 a total of 92,690 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

In the period from October 26, 2020 to October 30, 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date Total number of shares

bought back Weighted average

share price (EUR) Aggregated volume

(EUR) 26.10.2020 9,783 60.9525 596,298.31 27.10.2020 19,666 59.8400 1,176,813.44 28.10.2020 20,355 57.3054 1,166,451.42 29.10.2020 21,129 56.5760 1,195,394.30 30.10.2020 21,757 55.0622 1,197,988.29 Total 92,690 57.5353 5,332,945.76

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 19, 2020 through, and including, October 30, 2020 amounts to 1,274,892.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Aurubis AG (www.aurubis.com) under section Investor Relations.

Hamburg, November 2020

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board