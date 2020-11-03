Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - 10th Interim Report and Completion Report Tranche 2Notification in accordance w

Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - 10th Interim Report and Completion Report Tranche 2

On March 19, 2020, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 18 March 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Within the scope of the share buyback program, it was communicated that a maximum of 600,000 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) shall be bought back via the stock exchange in a second tranche in the period from September 03, 2020 until the end of November 02, 2020 for a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 40 million.

On the last day of the second tranche the number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date Total number of shares

bought back Weighted average share

price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 02.11.2020 22,801 55.8105 1,272,535.21 Total 22,801 55.8105 1,272,535.21

The second tranche is completed.

In the period of the second tranche from September 03, 2020 to November 02, 2020, the total number of shares bought back are 583,722.

This corresponds to a notional amount of EUR 1,494,328.32 in the nominal capital and consequently to 1,298 % of Aurubis AG' s nominal capital.

The average purchase price per share in the second tranche was EUR 59.2172. A total price of EUR 34,566,398.50 (excluding incidental purchasing costs) was paid to buy back the shares.

In total (first and second tranche) 1,297,693 shares were bought which corresponds to 2,887% of Aurubis AG' s nominal capital.

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Aurubis AG (www.aurubis.com) under section Investor Relations.

Hamburg, November 2020

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board