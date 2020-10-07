Aurubis : Interview-Aurubis expects stable copper refining charges next year

* Copper mining capacity in high use despite coronavirus
* Series of planned global shutdowns to cut refining
capacity
HAMBURG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Charges to refine copper
concentrate (ore) into metal should remain stable in 2021 as the
copper industry has come through the coronavirus crisis well, a
senior executive at Aurubis, Europe's largest copper refiner,
told Reuters on Wednesday.
“Mines are working at high capacity and ever more
concentrate is coming onto the market,” said Michael Hellemann,
Aurubis’ senior vice president, commercial. “I think we are
facing comfortable concentrate supplies in 2021.”
Treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs), the cost of
processing ore, are being discussed in the traditional year-end
negotiations.
Miners pay TC/RCs to smelters to process their copper
concentrate into refined metal and they are a key part of the
earnings of smelters like Aurubis. Charges typically go down
when concentrate supply is tight and smelters have to accept
lower fees to get feedstock.
“Overall the copper industry has come through the
coronavirus crisis without the disruption seen in other sectors
and in 2021 I expect abundant concentrate availability,” said
Hellemann.
“But there are a series of scheduled smelter maintenance
shutdowns in 2021 which are expected to remove a significant
amount of processing capacity from the market so mines will have
to offer attractive TC/RCs to gain smelter capacity.”
TC/RCs in 2020 are $62 per tonne/6.2 cents per pound, with
recent forecasts of a fall to $60 a tonne.
But fourth quarter TC/RCs in China firmed.
Premiums for copper products in 2021 are also set to be
announced in coming weeks. In 2020, Aurubis gave a premium of
$96 per tonne above London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.
“Considering the current copper market situation, I am
cautiously optimistic we will see little change in premiums in
2021,” Hellemann said. “The copper market is looking positive
with the Chinese economy recovering. Aurubis is retaining its
forecast for profits in this financial year despite
coronavirus.”
“There is good copper demand from the construction sector
with real estate investment high, while more renewable energy
projects such as wind power with a high copper content are
underway. The strong trend towards electro-mobility is also
helping copper demand.”
Copper scrap supplies in Europe are also currently good as
Chinese buying has been reduced in recent months.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Mark Potter)