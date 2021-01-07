Log in
DGAP-AFR: Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/07/2021 | 06:17am EST
 DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aurubis AG / Preliminary 
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 
Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports 
and quarterly/interim statements 
 
2021-01-07 / 12:16 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and 
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group 
AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Aurubis AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be 
disclosed: 
 
*Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2021 
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/Finanzpublikationen 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2021 
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/Financialpublications 
 
*Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021 
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/Finanzpublikationen 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021 
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/Financialpublications 
 
2021-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Aurubis AG 
          Hovestrasse 50 
          20539 Hamburg 
          Germany 
Internet: www.aurubis.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159072 2021-01-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 06:17 ET (11:17 GMT)

