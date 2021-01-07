DGAP-AFR: Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
Aurubis AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
*Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2021
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/Finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2021
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/Financialpublications
*Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/Finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/Financialpublications
