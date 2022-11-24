ASIACOPPERWEEK-Aurubis CEO 'disappointed' LME did not ban Russian metals

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of
Aurubis AG, Europe's biggest copper smelter, said on
Thursday he was disappointed by the London Metal Exchange's
decision not to ban Russian metals.
"I was disappointed that LME didn't take the action," Roland
Harings told Reuters in an interview on the sideline of the CRU
World Copper Conference Asia in Singapore.
"It would not be right if on one side we as Europe strongly
support Ukraine ... and it would be a bit counterproductive if,
on the other hand, we as Europeans support unnecessarily Russia
by picking up their metal," he said.
Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia since the
invasion of Ukraine, but so far there are no restrictions on
buying Russian metal.
The LME in October launched a discussion paper on the
possibility of banning Russian aluminium, nickel and copper from
being traded and stored in its system, but earlier this month
decided against it, saying a significant portion of the market
was still planning to buy the country's metal in 2023.
Aurubis had previously said it wanted the LME to impose an
immediate ban on Russian metal due to risk of warehouses filling
up as consumers shun it.
Russia in 2021 supplied the European Union with nearly
292,000 tonnes of copper, based on data from Trade Data Monitor,
which showed EU copper imports totalling more than 801,000
tonnes last year.
"We still have some contracts which we have to honour
because there was no ... state embargo on the ... suppliers. But
with the expiration of these contracts (in 2022), we are not
going to buy any Russian materials," Harings said.
"We have resources from Africa and South America and there's
copper available also now with higher premiums that we do see in
Europe."
Aurubis will charge its European customers a premium of $228
per tonne above the benchmark LME price in 2023, an 85% jump
from this year, due to expectations of strong copper demand, low
inventories, and high costs for energy and transport.
Industry sources in October had said consumers shunning
metal from Russia was part of the reason for the boost in demand
from other sources.
Strong growth from the renewables and electric vehicles
sectors also boosted consumption of copper, compensating for
weakening demand from the building sector, Harings said.
"We see a healthy good demand going forward for calendar
year (20)23. We need to see what's going to happen with the
overall economy, recession, interest rates and everything
further out," he said.
