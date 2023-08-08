AURUBIS AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
Today at 06:19 am
In a research note, DZ Bank analyst Dirk Schlamp has maintained his recommendation on the stock with a Buy rating.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06:26:21 2023-08-08 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|75.86 EUR
|-0.81%
|-11.34%
|-0.68%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-0.50%
|3 666 M $
|+8.05%
|3 373 M $
|+1.62%
|3 327 M $
|-3.16%
|4 343 M $
|-23.22%
|4 692 M $
|-14.38%
|4 845 M $
|-17.99%
|2 227 M $
|+22.08%
|2 205 M $
|+7.23%
|2 040 M $
|+0.60%
|1 872 M $