AURUBIS AG : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
Today at 08:34 am
Baader Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 110.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08:55:22 2023-07-19 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|80.88 EUR
|-1.65%
|-3.27%
|+6.00%
