AURUBIS AG : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
Today at 07:29 am
Share
Daniel Major from UBS retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 100.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08:12:45 2023-09-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|69.83 EUR
|-2.77%
|-6.00%
|-8.51%
|01:29pm
|AURUBIS AG : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
|MD
|Sep. 01
|Fraud case: Aurubis cancels annual forecast - Salzgitter too
|DP
|AURUBIS AG : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
|MD
|Fraud case: Aurubis cancels annual forecast - Salzgitter too
|DP
|German Stocks Fall Slightly Amid Downbeat Factory Data, Volkswagen Downgrade
|MT
|Correction: Aurubis Likely to Miss FY23 Targets Amid Shortfall in Metals Due to Theft
|MT
|Aurubis and Salzgitter cancel forecasts - share prices plummet
|DP
|European shares flat as Volkswagen, Aurubis offset energy boost
|RE
|Aurubis share price threatens to plunge after profit warning - Salzgitter weak
|DP
|Salzgitter also withdraws earnings forecast after Aurubis problems
|DP
|Aurubis Likely to Miss FY23 Targets Amid Shortfall in Metals Due to Theft
|MT
|Aurubis scraps 2023 profit target, has become target of criminal activity
|RE
|Aurubis cancels annual forecast - Significant shortfall in metal inventories
|DP
|Copper producer Aurubis says it has identified 'considerable discrepancies' in metal inventory
|RE
|Recycling plant for e-car batteries in Hamburg starts operation
|DP
|UBS starts Aurubis with 'Buy' - Target 100 euros
|DP
|AURUBIS AG : UBS raises to Buy from Sell
|MD
|DZ Bank lowers fair value for Aurubis to 95 euros - 'Buy'.
|DP
|AURUBIS AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
|MD
|AURUBIS AG : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
|MD
|AURUBIS AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
|MD
|AURUBIS AG : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
|MD
|Global markets live: Berkshire Hathaway, IAG, Icahn Enterprise, Rio Tinto, Warner Bros...
|Copper group Aurubis confirms annual targets - but shares fall
|DP
|Aurubis CEO expects firm copper premiums to continue in 2024
|RE
|Transcript : Aurubis AG, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 07, 2023
|CI
|European stocks slip as investors await inflation data; miners drag
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-8.12%
|3 378 M $
|+1.11%
|3 278 M $
|+5.66%
|3 275 M $
|-11.71%
|3 922 M $
|-29.43%
|4 270 M $
|+27.12%
|2 296 M $
|-19.24%
|2 171 M $
|+23.44%
|2 025 M $
|-19.24%
|4 890 M $
|-7.37%
|1 706 M $